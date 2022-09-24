Texas A&M take on Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Texas A&M and Arkansas meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The visitors want to win four straight weeks, but the home team isn't going to give up that easily. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Aggies won the first week of the 2022 season against a new FBS school, Sam Houston State 31-0. It was an easy win for them, but in Week 2 they fell to underdog Appalachian State 14-17. The most recent win for the Aggies was against the Miami Hurricanes 17-9 at home.

The Razorbacks don't know what it's like to lose after three perfect weeks where the team opened the season winning against Top 25 Cincinnati 31-24 and after that game they won against South Carolina and Missouri State. This will be the first on the road game for Arkansas.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas: Date

Texas A&M and Arkansas play for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, September 24 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Aggies have a good record, but the visitors have a perfect record. It is unlikely that this game will end with more than 60 points on the scoreboard.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Texas A&M vs Arkansas at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4

This game for the Week 4 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Texas A&M and Arkansas at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other tv options to watch this game is the US is ESPN.