Texas A&M take on Miami (FL) at Kyle Field in College Station for a Week 3 game of the Kyle Field in College Station. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL): Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

Texas A&M and Miami (FL) meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Kyle Field in College Station. The visitors can take advantage of the bad moment of the home team. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The third game of the season for the Aggies at home and so far they have a win and a recent loss in Week 2 against Appalachian State 14-17. The Aggies won the first game of the season 31-0 but it was against an underdog team that recently joined the FBS, Sam Houston State.

The Hurricanes have a better record than the Aggies as they won Week 1 against Bethune-Cookman 70-13 and Week 2 against Southern Miss 30-7. This will be the first on the road game for the Hurricanes as the team returns home in Week 4.

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL): Date

Texas A&M and Miami (FL) play for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 17 at Kyle Field in College Station. The Aggies know that the visitors have a better record and it is unlikely that they can win this game easily.

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL): Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

This game for the Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Texas A&M and Miami (FL) at the Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN