Texas A&M will face Sam Houston for the Week 1 of the 2022 NCAA Football season. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

For the 2022 NCAA Football Week 1, Texas A&M will play against Sam Houston. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. Remember that if you want to enjoy of all the action of this match, it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

A new NCAA college football season begins, and fans will finally be able to cheer on their favorite teams and see what goals each of them are up to, based on what they show in these weeks and matches.

Texas A&M want to start their season in the best possible way, obtaining a victory that will leave them at the top of the standings, where at the moment there is no one since no other team in the Southeastern Conference has played. For their part, Sam Houston want to reach the top of the WAC, where Abilene Christian, Southern Utah and Tarleton are already, all of them winners of their first game.

Texas A&M vs Sam Houston: Date

This college football game between Texas A&M and Sam Houston, will take place at the Kyle Trask Field in College Station, Texas this Saturday, September 3 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Texas A&M vs Sam Houston: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Texas A&M vs Sam Houston

The game between Texas A&M and Sam Houston for the 2022 NCAA Football College season will take place this Saturday, September 3 at 12:00 PM (ET) can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: SEC Network+.

