Team USA and Mexico will face-off at the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland for their Pool C debut game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Make sure to check out all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch or live stream.

The two-time FIVB Gold Medal winner will start their journey in the Pool C of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Team USA want to outbest their last performance at the world event where they clinched the bronze medal.

On the other side, Mexico had a mini trainning camp in Europe to prepare for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Despite they aren't a big contender for the tournament, they are prepared for the task. Let's watch how it ends.

United States vs Mexico: Date

Team USA will face Mexico for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship debut match on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland. Team USA will start their journey to outbest their third place of the last world championship event.

United States vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch United States vs Mexico in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship game between Team USA and Mexico will be played on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM (ET), and it will be available to watch exclusively on Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.