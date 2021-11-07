Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is one of the best tennis players of the Next Generation. However, he will miss the Next Gen ATP Finals 2021, which start this week. Here, check out why.

The 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals, a men’s exhibition competition for the top singles players aged 21 and under, will take place this week in Milan, Italy. However, one of the most relevant and known young players, Felix Auger-Aliassime, won’t be in the competition.

Canadian Auger-Aliassime is currently World No. 11 in the ATP rankings. He debuted as a professional tennis player in 2017, and he’s been considered as one of the most brilliant talents of the next generation since then.

While he hasn’t won any ATP titles yet, he has played eight finals. This year he also reached his first Grand Slam semifinals at the US Open and became the first Canadian semifinalist of the tournament. Here, check out why he’ll miss the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Why Felix Auger-Aliassime won’t be playing in the Next Gen ATP Finals?

Auger-Aliassime decided to skip the Next Gen ATP Finals and he signed up to play an ATP 250 event in Stockholm instead. While he qualified for the Finals, being the second player in the Race to Milan, the Canadian also had the chance to play in the Nitto ATP Finals with the best players of the circuit.

Since the Next Gen ATP Finals don’t give any points for the rankings, it was a natural choice for the Canadian to decide to win some more points for the Race to Turin. However, his chances to play in the Nitto ATP Finals ended up in the Paris Masters, where he lost in the second round.

The two last spots for the Nitto ATP Finals were for Polish Hubert Hurkacz, who reached the semifinals and lost to Novak Djokovic in Paris, and for Norwegian Casper Ruud, who also clinched his spot by reaching the quater-finals in Paris.