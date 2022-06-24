Wimbledon 2022 will be held from June 27 to July 10 at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom. Find out here all the information about Wimbledon 2022 ticket prices.

Wimbledon 2022 will begin on June 27 and will be held at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, until July 10. The tournament director will be Jamie Baker, and the total prize money will be 47,000,000 euros.

Wimbledon 2022 will not count with the participation of Roger Federer, the maximum winner of the tournament (8). In addition, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Daria Kasatkina, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Aryna Sabalenka, and Victoria Azarenka will not compete because the tournament officials decided not to allow players from Russia or Belarus to participate.

Novak Djokovic, who won the Wimbledon 2021 against Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, will play, as will Rafael Nadal. One of the things that always makes Grand Slam tournaments stand out is the large number of people attending the matches.

How to buy Wimbledon 2022 tickets and how much they cost

People wishing to attend Wimbledon can purchase tickets through the official Wimbledon Mobile Apps on iOS and Android. In addition, the Queue and Ticket Resale for on-day sales will be available. Tickets cannot be given to someone else; they are not suitable for gifts. The original ticket holder needs to attend The Championships; should this not be possible organizers will provide a full refund. Furthermore, if a person buys a ticket but is unable to attend, he/she should contact the organizers and they will a full refund.

Ticket prices to attend Wimbledon 2022 vary widely. The price changes depending on the importance of the match and the location on the court. The ticket prices to watch a game in the center court start at 81 euros, while the ticket for the final is 280 euros.