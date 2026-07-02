Video: Cristiano Ronaldo finally scores first World Cup knockout stage goal for Portugal vs Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke through in the 2026 World Cup knockout stage, delivering a much-needed, clutch goal during a high-stakes Round of 32 clash against Croatia to keep Portugal’s championship dreams alive.

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally broken his career-long drought in the knockout rounds, burying a penalty shot against Croatia to secure his first-ever World Cup knockout stage goal. The absolute banger has put Portugal on the brink of advancing to the next round, fueling the icon’s ultimate quest to capture the elusive world championship.

Following a dangerous Portuguese corner kick, defender Renato Veiga was dragged down in the box while fighting for position, prompting a crucial VAR intervention. After a quick video review at the monitor, the referee pointed to the spot, awarding Portugal a massive penalty kick.

With the resulting conversion, Cristiano Ronaldo shattered a historic World Cup record that longtime rival Lionel Messi can no longer surpass in 2026. The milestone strike keeps Portugal‘s tournament aspirations firmly alive, with their legendary captain leading the charge.

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SIIUUU! CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS FIRST CAREER KNOCKOUT STAGE GOAL AT THE FIFA WORLD CUP 🇵🇹



The legendary CR7 brings Portugal level from the spot! pic.twitter.com/BJ80AM0zhg — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 3, 2026

Cristiano kept Portugal alive

After falling behind 1-0 to a resilient Croatia squad, this crucial equalizer completely breathed new life into Portugal for the remainder of the match. While the final outcome was already decided, Cristiano tried to continue to hunt for a decisive second goal to carry his country over the finish line, but he was just subbed off.

Operating without Cristiano, Portugal found the alternative spark in the final third to secure passage into the next round. Gonzalo Ramos’ header was enough for the Portuguese side to win the game against Croatia.

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What’s next for Portugal?

Having punched their ticket to the Round of 16, Portugal are on a collision course with Spain for a blockbuster knockout clash with the date and venue officially locked in. All eyes now turn to the availability of Cristiano, whose status dominates the headlines after he was subbed off during the second half of their previous match.

The stage is officially set for an absolute classic on soccer’s grandest stage. Coming off a thrilling victory that simultaneously sealed the international fate of Luka Modric and Croatia, the Portuguese squad looks to maintain its furious momentum and continue its march toward a historic World Cup title.