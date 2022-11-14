Football provokes all kinds of passions and emotions. And when a World Cup arrives, all this is enhanced. Each fan expresses it and lives it in a particular way, some even reaching the extreme, revealing the love they have for their shirt and its colors. There are fewer and fewer days to go, so in the preview of Qatar 2022 we invite you to go through the listo of The 30 craziest fan images in the world of soccer fans.
Greece
- Its territory has more than 3,000 islands
- It is the only country in the world where tourists triple the number of inhabitants
- With an average of 250 sunny days each year, it is the country with the best climate in Europe
- Coffee is the national drink
- The first Olympic Games were held in 776 in Olympia, north of Athens
South Africa
- It has 3 capitals: Pretoria is the administrative one, Cape Town the legislative one and Bloemfontein the judicial one.
- It has an area of 1,219,090 km2, the same area as France and Spain together
- It is characterized by having 11 official languages
- With a population of 57,664,993 people, it is the sixth most populous country in Africa
- 78% Black, 10% White, 9% Mixed Race, and 3% Asian/Indian
Iceland
- Reykjavik is the northernmost capital in the world and 60% of the population lives there
- It is considered one of the safest countries in the world
- In summer there are 24 hours of light and in winter between 3-4 hours
- With more than 600,000, there are twice as many sheep as there are people
- Until 1989 beer was prohibited in the country
Albania
- The country is known as the land of eagles
- Two thirds of Albania are mountainous areas
- There are numerous castles and fortresses due to the war times in the Balkans
- Albanians nod their heads when they say "yes" and nod their heads when they mean "no"
- It is the country with the most Mercedes Benz vehicles per number of inhabitants
Northern Ireland
- In 1922 it became independent from the United Kingdom and became a republic in 1949
- The Titanic was built there, specifically in Belfast
- Saint Patrick's Day, patron saint of Ireland, is the country's national holiday
- The national team is one of the oldest in the world, playing its first match in 1882
- As in the US, football is known as soccer so as not to confuse it with Gaelic football
Peru
- The origin of the name of Peru comes from "Birú" which means "River"
- The capital and largest city is Lima, with about 10 million inhabitants
- Its language is Spanish, although it has 48 original languages: 44 Amazonian and 4 Andean
- Its food is recognized worldwide for its extensive variety and quality of products
- It has 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites; Machu Picchu stands out
Ghana
- It is the 34th smallest country in Africa and the 82nd in the world
- It has a tropical climate, in which there are no differences between the seasons
- It is the second cocoa producer in the world
- The selection began to play matches in 1950 but under the name of Costa de Oro
- It is one of the best selected in the region, where it is known by the nickname of Black Stars
France
- It is the first tourist destination in the world, half of its annual visitors choose the city of Paris
- The Gauls produce about eight billion bottles of wine each year
- With 14 authors, it is the country with the most Nobel Prizes for Literature
- With 30,000, it has more than half of the roundabouts in the world
- It has many theme parks: Disneyland Paris, Parc Astérix and Futuroscope, among others
Bosnia
- The country is covered with beautiful lakes, rivers, waterfalls and a strip of the Adriatic Sea
- The currency is the Mark, a currency that cannot be bought or used outside the country
- It is one of the few countries that does not have an official language
- Two decades after the civil war, more than 220 thousand landmines are still buried throughout the country
- In the city of Mostar there is a 1.68 meter tall statue of Bruce Lee
Colombia
- Bogotá is one of the highest altitude capitals in the world: 2,640m above sea level
- With more than 50 thousand areas of grain cultivation, it is the second largest coffee exporter in the world
- It is the most biodiverse nation on the planet
- It has the largest salsa festival in the world, known as the Cali Fair
- The game of Tejo is the national sport and cycling, after football, the most popular
Chile
- It is the largest country in the world, with 4,329 kilometers in length
- The largest earthquake in history occurred in the city of Valdivia, in 1960
- It is a reference country for astronomy: it accounts for 40% of the activity worldwide
- The Atacama Desert is recognized as the driest on the planet
- It has the largest pool in the world, with a length of 20 Olympic pools and 250 million liters of water
Iran
- It is one of the oldest civilizations, but its population is very young: 60% are under 30 years old
- It is the main exporter of caviar, the most expensive product in the world
- The first postal system also arose in this country, in 550 BC.
- The thumbs up does not mean that something is right, but just the opposite
- Has the highest rate of rhinoplasties per capita in the world
Belgium
- It has three official languages: Dutch, French and German
- Zaventem airport in Brussels is the place where the most chocolate is sold in the world
- Antwerp is considered the world capital of diamonds
- Potatoes or French fries are known as French fries but their origin is Belgian
- The world's largest electronic music festival, Tomorrowland, is held in the town of Boom
Ireland
- For 100 years, the island has been divided into two nations, the Republic occupies the southern sector
- Surnames that start with Mac mean "son of" and those that start with "O" mean "grandson of"
- It is a country where it rains up to 225 days a year
- Clover is considered the national plant
- The Irish are the sixth largest consumer of beer in the world
Croatia
- Until 1991 it was part of Yugoslavia
- It is known as the country of the thousand islands: there are 1244, although only 50 are inhabited
- Galesnjakes Island is considered one of the most romantic due to its heart shape
- The Game of Thrones series had five Croatian locations
- President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović drew attention for attending Russia 2018 matches
Paraguay
- It has two official languages: Spanish and Guaraní
- The Guaraní is the oldest legal currency in South America
- It is the largest exporter of hydroelectric power in the world
- Based on ice, water, herbs and yerba mate, the Tereré is Cultural heritage and national drink
- It is the country in which people give more importance and dedicate more time to social networks
England
- Multicultural country, more than 300 languages from all over the world are spoken
- London is the largest city in Europe
- The British consume an average of 165 million cups of tea a day
- The London Eye is the largest wheel in the world
- Creators of modern football, the country is considered the cradle of this sport
Argentina
- The name comes from the Latin "argentum", which means "silver"
- It is located in the eighth position of the largest countries in the world
- With a maximum of 219km, the Río de la Plata is considered the widest in the world
- Its beef is recognized worldwide for its excellent quality
- The Iguazú Falls are considered one of the new natural wonders of the world
Spain
- It is the only European country that has a physical border with an African country
- The Spanish national anthem has no lyrics
- The Casa Botín restaurant in Madrid is considered the oldest in the world
- It is a leading country in organ donation
- The only underwater museum in the world is in Lanzarote
Denmark
- Its flag is the oldest on the planet
- It is a flat an coastal country that does no have mountains
- Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark
- It is the world's leading nation in wind technology
- There is an important bicycle culture: 9 out of 10 citizens have one
Ukraine
- After the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, it became an independent country
- The blue of the flag represents the sky and the yellow its extensive fields of wheat
- The Ukrainian language is considered one of the three most beautiful languages in the world
- It is one of the countries with the most nuclear power plants in the world
- It is in the first place in the world in the production of honey per inhabitant
Costa Rica
- The country has a literacy rate of almost 98%
- Being so close to the equator, sunrises and sunsets are at the same time
- The country does not have an army since the victory in the 1948 civil war
- There are about 200 volcanic formations in the country, half of which are still active
- The beginning of the movie Jurassic Park was filmed on Coco Island
Poland
- Almost a third of the country's territory is covered by forests
- It is one of the most religious countries in Europe: 92% of the population declares itself a believer
- Storks are one of the symbols of the country, 23% of its world population live there
- Poles consider their saint's day to be more important than their birthday
- The remains of the oldest known dinosaur were found in the city of Opole
Germany
- Before Berlin, it had five other capitals: Aachen, Regensburg, Frankfurt-Main, Nuremberg and Bonn
- Germans are the second largest beer consumers in the world
- 65% of German motorway sections have no speed limit
- In the country there are more than 1,000 varieties of sausages
- It is the country with the most football clubs in the world
Netherlands
- More than a quarter of the country is below sea level
- Its small size makes it the most populous country in Europe
- There are more than 22 million bicycles in the country and only 17 million residents
- Almost a quarter of Dutch babies are born at home
- With an average of 1.84cm in men and 1.70cm in women, it is the tallest population in the world
Russia
- With 17 million square kilometers, it is the largest country in the world
- There are nine different time zones throughout the territory
- It has the largest forest reserves in the world and is known as 'the lungs of Europe'
- A quarter of the world's freshwater is found in Russian lakes
- Surnames of people are in masculine o femenine gender: they adapt to the person who bears them
Mexico
- The official name of the country is the United Mexican States
- It is located in the 'Pacific Ring of Fire', which makes it have strong seismic and volcanic activity
- Chichen Itzá is a Mayan archaeological site considered one of the wonders of the modern world
- With more than 120 million, it is the Spanish-speaking nation with the largest number of inhabitants
- It is the largest exporter of beer in the world