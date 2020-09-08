Directo al corazón: Tony Hawk hace el reto del 'S-K-A-T-E' en la vida real
El famoso patinador estadounidense grabó un video que llenó de nostalgia a todos sus seguidores.
Luego de que se produjera el lanzamiento a nivel mundial del remastered de Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, el protagonista principal de este juego ha vuelto a ponerse sobre ruedas y le regaló a la comunidad de skaters uno de los videos más nostálgicos que hayan visto en este 2020. En Bolavip probamos el título y tuvimos un hermoso viaje al pasado.
Quienes jugaron al Tony Hawk's Pro Skater hace ya casi 20 años, conocen de primera mano la cantidad enorme de retos que hay en la primera y segunda versión del juegos. Desde recolectar objetos a lo largo de las pistas, como realizar trucos a grandes alturas o conseguir la cinta misteriosa. Sin embargo, hay un reto que evoca en sí mismo la magia de este simulador de 'skateboarding'.
For nearly 40 years, we’ve shamelessly referred to this trick as the “mute” air/grab. Here is the backstory: around 1981, a deaf skater and Colton skatepark local named Chris Weddle was a prominent amateur on the competition circuit. The “Indy” air had just been created & named so somebody proposed that grabbing with the front hand should be known as the “Tracker” air. Others countered that Chris was the first to do, so it should be named after him. They referred to him as the “quiet, mute guy.” So it became known as the mute air, and we all went along with it in our naive youth. In recent years a few people have reached out to Chris (who still skates) about this trick and the name it was given. He has been very gracious in his response but it is obvious that a different name would have honored his legacy, as he is deaf but not lacking speech. I asked him last year as I was diving into trick origins and he said he would have rather named it the “deaf” or “Weddle” grab if given the choice. His exact quote to me was “I am deaf, not mute.” So as we embark on the upcoming @tonyhawkthegame demo release, some of you might notice a trick name change: The Weddle Grab. It’s going to be challenging to break the habit of saying the old name but I think Chris deserves the recognition. Thanks to @darrick_delao for being a great advocate to the deaf community in action sports, and for being the catalyst in this renaming process. I told Chris tecently and his reply was “I’m so stoked!” And then he shot this photo in celebration yesterday. ��: @yousta_storytellers_club
El primer y más conocido desafío del juego se trata de recoletar varias letras, en todos los mapas, para completar la palabra 'S-K-A-T-E'. Pues bien, los desarrolladores del juego decidieron recrear este reto en la vida real para que lo hiciera, en carne propia, la gran figura de este título: Tony Hawk.
Went to skate yesterday and was surprised to find my ramp turned into a real-life @TonyHawkTheGame challenge. Thanks to my staff for the thoughtful gift, and thanks to all of you that got the game this weekend. Hope you’re enjoying it as much as I enjoyed the development process. pic.twitter.com/i7jDhnJeG1— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) September 5, 2020
Revelan que Messi firmó contrato con el City Group: tres años en Manchester ¡...
No paran de rugir: el Lyon venció al Wolfsburgo y ganó su quinta Champions co...
Comentarios