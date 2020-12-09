The Game Awards 2020 | Fecha y Hora, nominados y cómo ver el evento

La gala de The Game Awards 2020 ya se ha transformado en un clásico en la industria de los videojuegos. Allí no sólo se premia a todos los que se han destacado en el mundo de los juegos y de los Esports en el año, sino que se presentan nuevos juegos cada año.

Geoff Keighley, anfitrión y presentador principal del evento nos ha confirmado que este 10 de diciembre veremos hasta 20 nuevos estrenos mundiales de videojuegos, en conjunto a las revelaciones sobre juegos ya existentes. A continuación te contamos todo lo que necesitas saber sobre el evento:

FECHA Y HORA

The Game Awards 2020 se llevará a cabo este jueves 10 de diciembre en el siguiente horario en los respectivos países:

México: 17:30hs (Pre-Show) 18:00 (Evento Central)

Colombia, Perú, Ecuador y Panamá: 18:30hs (Pre-Show) 19:00 (Evento Central)

Venezuela, Bolivia y Puerto Rico: 19:30hs (Pre-Show) 20:00 (Evento Central)

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay Uruguay y Brasil: 20:30hs (Pre-Show) 21:00 (Evento Central)

Estados Unidos: 15:30hs (Pre-Show) 16:00 (Evento Central) [PT] / 18:30hs (Pre-Show) 19:00 (Evento Central) [ET]

DONDE VERLO

El evento contará con varias retransmiciones, pero la oficial será la del canal de YouTube de The Game Awards 2020 y contará con resolución de hasta 4K para verlo.

PREMIOS Y NOMINADOS

JUEGO DEL AÑO

En reconocimiento a un juego que entrega la mejor experiencia absoluta en todos los campos creativos y técnicos.

• Animal Crossing: New Horizons

• Doom Eternal

• Final Fantasy VII Remake

• Ghost of Tsushima

• Hades

• The Last of Us Part 2

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO

En reconocimiento a una extraordinaria visión creativa e innovación en la dirección y diseño de juego.

• Final Fantasy VII Remake

• Ghost of Tsushima

• Hades

• Half-Life: Alyx

• The Last of Us Part 2

MEJOR NARRATIVA

En reconocimiento a una extraordinaria historia y desarrollo narrativo en un juego.

• 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

• Final Fantasy VII Remake

• Ghost of Tsushima

• Hades

• The Last of Us Part 2

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

En reconocimiento al logro creativo y/o técnico en el diseño artístico y animación.

• Final Fantasy VII Remake

• Ghost of Tsushima

• Hades

• Ori and The Will of The Wisps

• The Last of Us Part 2

MEJOR AMBIENTACIÓN Y MÚSICA

En reconocimiento a una música extraordinaria, inclusión de orquesta, canción original y/o soundtrack licenciado.

• Doom Eternal

• Final Fantasy VII Remake

• Hades

• Ori and The Will of The Wisps

• The Last of Us Part 2

MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO

En reconocimiento al mejor audio dentro del juego y diseño de sonido.

• Doom Eternal

• Half-Life: Alyx

• Ghost of Tsushima:

• Resident Evil 3

• The Last of Us Part 2

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN

Otorgado al individuo con mejor actuación de voz, movimiento y/o performance.

• Ashley Johnson como Ellie (The Last of Us Part 2)

• Laura Bailey como Abby (The Last of Us Part 2)

• Daisuke Tsuji como Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)

• Logan Cunningham como Hades (Hades)

• Nadji Jeter como Miles Morales (Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

MEJOR JUEGO DE IMPACTO

En reconocimiento a un juego que provoca reflexión con un mensaje o significado social.

• If Found... (Dreamfell)

• Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)

• Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

• Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

• Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

MEJOR JUEGO EN CURSO

Otorgado a un juego con un desarrollo extraordinario de contenido que evoluciona la experiencia del jugador a lo largo del tiempo.

• Apex Legends

• Call of Duty: Warzone

• Destiny 2

• Fortnite

• No Man's Sky

MEJOR JUEGO INDIE

En reconocimiento a un logro técnico y creativo extraordinario en el desarrollo de un juego por fuera del sistema de distribuidores tradicionales.

• Carrion

• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

• Hades

• Spelunky 2

• Spiritfarer

MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES

En reconocimiento al mejor juego para dispositivos móviles.

• Among Us

• Call of Duty Mobile

• Genshin Impact

• Legends of Runeterra

• Pokémon Café Mix

MEJOR APOYO A LA COMUNIDAD

En reconocimiento a un juego con un extraordinario soporte a la comunidad; transparencia y respuesta, incluso de su actividad en redes sociales y actualizaciones de juego.

• Apex Legends

• Destiny 2

• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

• Fortnite

• No Man's Sky

• VALORANT

MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR

En reconocimiento a la mejor experiencia de juego jugable en realidad virtual o aumentada, sin importar la plataforma.

• Dreams

• Half-Life: Alyx

• Marve's Iron-Man VR

• Star Wars: Squadrons

• The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

MEJOR INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD

En reconocimiento al Software o Hardware que acciona con contenido añadido, tecnología o características que ayuden a que el juego sea jugado y disfrutado por una audiencia aún mayor.

• Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

• Grounded

• Hyperdot

• The Last of Us Part 2

• Watch Dogs: Legion

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

• Doom Eternal

• Hades

• Half-Life: Alyx

• Nioh 2

• Streets of Rage

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA

• Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

• Ghost of Tsushima

• Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

• Ori and The Will of The Wisps

• Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

• The Last of Us Part 2

MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL

• Final Fantasy VII Remake

• Genshin Impact

• Persona 5 Royal

• Wasteland 3

• Yakuza: Like a Dragon

MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEA

• Granblue Fantasy: Versus

• Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

• One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

• Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

• Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late

MEJOR JUEGO PARA LA FAMILIA

• Animal Crossing: New Horizons

• Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time!

• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

• Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

• Minecraft Dungeons

• Paper Mario: The Origami King

MEJOR JUEGO DE SIMULACIÓN Y ESTRATEGIA

• Crusader Kings III

• Desperados III

• Gears Tactics

• Microsoft Flight Simulator

• Xcom: Chimera Squad

MEJOR JUEGO DE CARRERAS/DEPORTIVO

• DiRT 5

• F1 2020

• FIFA 21

• NBA 2K21

• Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2

MEJOR JUEGO MULTIJUGADOR

• Among Us

• Animal Crossing: New Horizons

• Call of Duty: Warzone

• Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

• VALORANT

CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO

• Alanah Pearce

• Jay Ann Lopez

• Nickmercs

• TimTheTatman

• Valkyrae

MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT

• Carrion

• Mortal Shield

• Raji: An Ancient Epic

• Röki

• Phasmophobia

MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS

• Ian "Crimsix" Porter (Call of Duty)

• Heo "Showmaker" Su (League of Legends)

• Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu (League of Legends)

• Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)

• Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut (CS:GO)

MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS

• Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (CS:GO)

• Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park (Overwatch League)

• Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (League of Legends)

• Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min (League of Legends)

• Raymond "Rambo" Lussier (Call of Duty)

MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS

• Blast Premier: Spring 2020 - Finales Europeas (CS:GO)

• Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)

• IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

• Worlds 2020 (League of Legends)

• Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS

• Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

• Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

• Fortnite

• League of Legends

• VALORANT

MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE ESPORTS

• Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

• Alex "Machine" Richardson

• Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

• James "Dash" Patterson

• Jorien "Sheever" Van der Heijden

MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS

• DAMWON Gaming (League of Legends)

• Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)

• G2 Esports (League of Legends)

• San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)

• Team Secret (DOTA 2)



