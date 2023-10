Appreciate the legends while they're still in action! It's Cris Cyborg FIGHT WEEK! 💥💪



This Saturday at #Bellator300, Cyborg defends her featherweight title against Cat Zingano. Relive her title-winning KO of Julia Budd. 🏆🥊 #WMMA #Bellator pic.twitter.com/mh4XcNErZl