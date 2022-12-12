Un año más se ha cumplido y la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023 se dio a conocer, revelando la sorpresa de que Guillermo del Toro no es el único mexicano en formar parte de los aspirantes a recibir uno de los máximos galardones en la industria del espectáculo. ¿Quieres conocer quiénes son los nominados a este importante reconocimiento? Solo sigue leyendo.

Pero antes de continuar con la lista, debes saber que la entrega de premios de la 80 ª edición de los Globos de Oro se llevará a cabo el próximo martes 10 de enero de 2023, en una ceremonia que se realizará en The Beverly Hilton, de Los Ángeles, en California en los Estados Unidos, por lo que todavía resta algo de tiempo para conocer a los triunfadores de las 27 categorías que integran estos reconocimientos. Pero en lo que llega esa fecha, es momento de que hagas tus pronósticos por que aquí está la lista completa de nominados.

Estos son los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023

Cine

Mejor Película-Drama

Avatar: El camino del agua

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Película-musical o comedia

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Película en lengua extranjera

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Mejor Guión

Todd Field, por Tár

Tony Kushner y Steven Spielberg, por The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, por Women Talking

Mejor Canción original

"Carolina", de Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

"Ciao Papa", de Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)

"Hold My Hand", de Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

"Lift Me Up", de Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

"Naatu Naatu", de Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Mejor Actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, por Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, por The Good Nurse

Mejor Actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, por Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, por Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, por She Said

Mejor Actor de reparto en Comedia o Musical

Diego Calva, por Babylon

Daniel Craig, por Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, por White Noise

Colin Farrell, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, por The Menu

Mejor Película animada

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor Actor de película-Drama

Austin Butler, por Elvis

Brendan Fraser, por The Whale

Hugh Jackman, por The Son

Bill Nighy, por Living

Jeremy Pope, por The Inspection

Mejor Actriz de película-Drama

Cate Blanchett, por TAR

Olivia Colman, por Empire of Light

Viola Davis, por The Woman King

Ana de Armas, por Blonde

Michelle Williams, por The Fabelmans

Mejor Actriz de película-Musical o comedia

Lesley Manville, por Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, por Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, porThe Menu

Emma Thompson, por Good Luck to You Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Director-película

James Cameron, por Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, por Elvis

Martin McDonagh, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, por The Fabelmans

Mejor Banda sonora

Alexandre Desplat, por Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, por Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, por Babylon

John Williams, por The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, por The Banshees of Inisherin

Series

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión

Jeff Bridges, por The Old Man

Kevin Costner, por Yellowstone

Diego Luna, por Andor

Bob Odenkirk, por Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, por Severance

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión

Emma D'Arcy, por House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, por Ozark

Imelda Staunton, por The Crown

Hilary Swank, por Alaska Daily

Zendaya, por Euphoria

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Taron Egerton, por Black Bird

Colin Firth, por The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, por Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, por Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, por Pam and Tommy

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Jessica Chastain, por George and Tammy

Julia Garner, por Inventing Anna

Lily James, por Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, por Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, por The Dropout

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

Elizabeth Debicki, por The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, por Hacks

Julia Garner, por Ozark

Janelle James, por Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, por Abbott Elementary

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, por The White Lotus

Claire Danes, por Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, por Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, por Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, por The White Lotus

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

F. Murray Abraham, por The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, por The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, por Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, por Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, por Pam and Tommy

Mejor Serie de Televisión-Musical o Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión-Musical o Comedia

Donald Glover, por Atlanta

Bill Hader, por Barry

Steve Martin, por Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, por Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, por The Bear

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión-Musical o Comedia

Quinta Brunson, por Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, por The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, por Only Murders in the Building

Jenny Ortega, por Wednesday

Jean Smart, por Hacks