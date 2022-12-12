Un año más se ha cumplido y la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023 se dio a conocer, revelando la sorpresa de que Guillermo del Toro no es el único mexicano en formar parte de los aspirantes a recibir uno de los máximos galardones en la industria del espectáculo. ¿Quieres conocer quiénes son los nominados a este importante reconocimiento? Solo sigue leyendo.
Pero antes de continuar con la lista, debes saber que la entrega de premios de la 80 ª edición de los Globos de Oro se llevará a cabo el próximo martes 10 de enero de 2023, en una ceremonia que se realizará en The Beverly Hilton, de Los Ángeles, en California en los Estados Unidos, por lo que todavía resta algo de tiempo para conocer a los triunfadores de las 27 categorías que integran estos reconocimientos. Pero en lo que llega esa fecha, es momento de que hagas tus pronósticos por que aquí está la lista completa de nominados.
Estos son los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023
Cine
Mejor Película-Drama
Avatar: El camino del agua
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Película-musical o comedia
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Película en lengua extranjera
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Mejor Guión
Todd Field, por Tár
Tony Kushner y Steven Spielberg, por The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, por Women Talking
Mejor Canción original
"Carolina", de Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
"Ciao Papa", de Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)
"Hold My Hand", de Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
"Lift Me Up", de Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
"Naatu Naatu", de Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Mejor Actor de reparto
Brendan Gleeson, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, por Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, por The Good Nurse
Mejor Actriz de reparto
Angela Bassett, por Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, por Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, por She Said
Mejor Actor de reparto en Comedia o Musical
Diego Calva, por Babylon
Daniel Craig, por Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, por White Noise
Colin Farrell, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, por The Menu
Mejor Película animada
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Mejor Actor de película-Drama
Austin Butler, por Elvis
Brendan Fraser, por The Whale
Hugh Jackman, por The Son
Bill Nighy, por Living
Jeremy Pope, por The Inspection
Mejor Actriz de película-Drama
Cate Blanchett, por TAR
Olivia Colman, por Empire of Light
Viola Davis, por The Woman King
Ana de Armas, por Blonde
Michelle Williams, por The Fabelmans
Mejor Actriz de película-Musical o comedia
Lesley Manville, por Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, por Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, porThe Menu
Emma Thompson, por Good Luck to You Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Director-película
James Cameron, por Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, por Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, por Elvis
Martin McDonagh, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, por The Fabelmans
Mejor Banda sonora
Alexandre Desplat, por Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, por Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, por Babylon
John Williams, por The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, por The Banshees of Inisherin
Series
Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión
Jeff Bridges, por The Old Man
Kevin Costner, por Yellowstone
Diego Luna, por Andor
Bob Odenkirk, por Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, por Severance
Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión
Emma D'Arcy, por House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, por Ozark
Imelda Staunton, por The Crown
Hilary Swank, por Alaska Daily
Zendaya, por Euphoria
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión
Taron Egerton, por Black Bird
Colin Firth, por The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, por Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, por Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, por Pam and Tommy
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión
Jessica Chastain, por George and Tammy
Julia Garner, por Inventing Anna
Lily James, por Pam and Tommy
Julia Roberts, por Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, por The Dropout
Mejor serie de televisión dramática
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
Elizabeth Debicki, por The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, por Hacks
Julia Garner, por Ozark
Janelle James, por Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, por Abbott Elementary
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
Jennifer Coolidge, por The White Lotus
Claire Danes, por Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, por Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, por Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, por The White Lotus
Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
F. Murray Abraham, por The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, por The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, por Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, por Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, por Pam and Tommy
Mejor Serie de Televisión-Musical o Comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión-Musical o Comedia
Donald Glover, por Atlanta
Bill Hader, por Barry
Steve Martin, por Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, por Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, por The Bear
Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión-Musical o Comedia
Quinta Brunson, por Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, por The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, por Only Murders in the Building
Jenny Ortega, por Wednesday
Jean Smart, por Hacks