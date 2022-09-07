Iron Maiden, banda británica de heavy metal fundada en 1975, volverá a presentarse en México luego de lo que fue su gira Legacy of the Beast en el Palacio de los Deportes de la CDMX en el año 2019. En esta oportunidad, el grupo comandado por Bruce Dickinson estará tocando en el Foro Sol este 7 de septiembre desde las 20:00 horas.

En este show estará cantando gran parte de las canciones de Senjutsu, su decimoséptimo material discográfico que lanzaron en 2021. Dicho álbum cuenta con varios hits como "Stratego", "The Writig On The Wall" y "Days of Future Past", entre otros.

Sin embargo, según informó el portal Sonica, también estarían tocando algunas canciones de otros discos como Piece of Mind, The Number of the Beast, Fear of the Dark y Powerslave. En total serían 15 canciones y no faltarían hits como "The Trooper" y "Run to the Hills".

+Iron Maiden – The Writing On The Wall

+Cómo sería el setlist de Iron Maiden en Foro Sol 2022