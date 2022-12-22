Este día La Academia de Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos publicó la lista de prenominados para los Premios Oscar 2023, donde en algunas categorías y destaca el talento mexicano.
Y es que a pesar de que tiene unos días de que se estrenó “Pinocho” de Guillermo del Toro, esta película ya se encuentra prenominada a tres categorías como lo son Mejor Sonido, Mejor Canción y Mejor banda Sonora. Pero no es el único mexicano, también está Alejandro González Iñárritu con su cinta “Bardo” la cual está en la categoría de Mejor Película Internacional.
Si quieres saber quienes son todos los prenominados te dejamos la lista completa, ya que será hasta el 24 de enero que se conozca la lista oficial de nominados a la ceremonia, puesto que por el momento no está incluida la categoría de Mejor Película y director. La ceremonia de la entrega de la estatuilla más deseada en el séptimo arte se realizará el 12 de marzo de 2023.
Prenomonados a Los Oscar 2023
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Película Internacional
- Argentina / Argentina, 1985
- Austria / Corsage
- Bélgica / Close
- Camboya / Return to Seoul
- Dinamarca / Holy Spider
- Francia / Saint Omer
- Alemania / All Quiet on the Western Front
- India / Last Film Show
- Irlanda / The Quiet Girl
- México / Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
- Marruecos / The Blue Caftan
- Paquistan / Joyland
- Polonia / EO
- Corea / Decision to Leave
- Suecia / Cairo Conspiracy
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Crimes of the Future
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- The Whale
Mejor Documental
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Bad Axe
- Children of the Mist
- Descendant
- Fire of Love
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Hidden Letters
- A House Made of Splinters
- The Janes
- Last Flight Home
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
- Retrograde
- The Territory
Mejor Cortometraje
- American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
- Anastasia
- Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
- As Far as They Can Run
- The Elephant Whisperers
- The Flagmakers
- Happiness Is £4 Million
- Haulout
- Holding Moses
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Nuisance Bear
- Shut Up and Paint
- Stranger at the Gate
- 38 at the Garden
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- Black Slide
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Debutante
- The Flying Sailor
- The Garbage Man
- Ice Merchants
- It’s Nice in Here
- More than I Want to Remember
- My Year of Dicks
- New Moon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- Passenger
- Save Ralph
- Sierra
- Steakhouse
Mejor Banda Sonora
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Devotion
- Don't Worry Darling
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Nope
- She Said
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Mejor Canción
- "Time" / Amsterdam
- "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" / Avatar: The Way of Water
- "Lift Me Up" / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- "This Is A Life" / Everything Everywhere All at Once
- "Ciao Papa" / Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- "Til You’re Home" / A Man Called Otto
- "Naatu Naatu" / RRR
- "My Mind & Me" / Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- "Good Afternoon" / Spirited
- "Applause" / Tell It like a Woman
- "Stand Up" / Till
- "Hold My Hand" / Top Gun: Maverick
- "Dust & Ash" / The Voice of Dust and Ash
- "Carolina" / Where the Crawdads Sing
- "New Body Rhumba" / White Noise