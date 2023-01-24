Este martes se llevó acabó la ceremonia donde se dieron a conocer a los nominados de los Premios Oscar 2023, donde aparecen tres mexicanos, Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Iñárritu y Alfonso Cuarón. Te contamos cuáles son las cintas y en cuál de las 23 categorías están ubicadas.
La ceremonia será en marzo y estará con los reflectores encima, luego de lo ocurrido en la edición anterior, donde Will Smith le dio una cachetada a Chris Rock en plena transmisión y que le quitó el honor de seguir siendo parte de la entrega.
Los directores Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro González Iñárritu, y Alfonso Cuarón son los mexicanos nominados a llevarse una estatuilla el próximo 12 de marzo.
“Pinocho” es la carta fuerte que representará a los mexicanos en los Oscares, una cinta donde el cineasta tardó 15 años en producir y adaptar a la historia original de Disney. A pesar de haberse lanzado en la plataforma de Netflix, la cinta de Guillermo del Toro logró colarse a las nominaciones, algo que ya se esperaba.
Por otro lado, también fue nominado Alejandro González Iñárritu por "Bardo" en la categoría de Mejor Fotografía. La sorpresa la dio el mexicano Alfonso Cuarón, quien fue nominado al ser el productor de "Le Pupille", en la categoría Mejor Cortometraje.
Mejor Película
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Malte Grunert
- Avatar: el camino del agua – James Cameron y John Landau
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin y Martin McDonagh
- Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick Schuyler Weiss
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan,, Daniel Scheinert y Jonathan Wang
- The Fabelmans - Kristie Macosko Kreiger, Steven Spielberg Tony Kushner
- Tár – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan y Scott Lambert
- Top Gun: Maverick -Tom Cruise,, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison y Jerry Bruckheimer
- Triangle of Sadness - Erik Hemmerndorff y Philippe Bober
- Women Talking – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner y Frances McDormand
Mejor Actriz
- Cate Blanchett
- Ana de Armas
- Andrea Riseborough
- Michelle Williams
- Michelle Yeoh
Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler
- Colin Farrell
- Brendan Fraser
- Paul Mescal
- Bill Nighy.
Mejor Director
- Martin McDonagh
- Daniel Wkan
- Daniel Scheinert
- Steven Spielberg
- Todd Field
- Ruben Östund
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - Almas en pena de Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Todo a la vez en todas partes
- Stephanie Hsu - Todo a la vez en todas partes
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsh – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Babylon - Mary Zophers
- Black Panther Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter
- Elvis – Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once - Shirley Kurata
- Mrs. Harries Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan
Mejor banda sonora
- All Quiet On Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
- Baylon – Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Son Lux
- The Fabelmans – John Williams
Mejor Sonido
- All quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: el camino del agua
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Película Internacional
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Eo
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor Fotografía
- All Quieto On The Western Front – James Friend
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths - Darius Khondji
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
- Tár – Florian Hoffmeister
Mejor Película Animada
- Pinocho de Guillermo Del Toro - Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan y Paul Mezey
- El Gato con Botas: El último deseo – Joel Creaford y Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast – Chris Williams y Joel Schlanger
- Turning Red – Domee Shi y Lindsey Collins
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- All quiet on the Western Front
- Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Mejor Guión Original
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything everywhere at once
- The Fabelmans
Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor montaje
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything everywhere all at once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Canción Original
- Applause
- Hold my hand
- Klift me up
- Naatu Naatu
- This is life
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: el camino del agua
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Mejores efectos visuales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: el camino del agua
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Mejor Documental
- All that Breathes
- All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Mejor Cortometraje live-action
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le pupille
- NightRide
- The Red Suitcase
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
- The flying sailor
- Ice merchants
- My year of dicks
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- The elephant whisperers
- Haulout
- How do you measure a year?
- The Martha Mitchell effect
- Stranger at the gate
¿Cuándo será la entrega del Oscar 2022?
La edición 95 está planeada para llevarse a cabo el 12 de marzo en el ya tradicional Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California, aunque nada está escrito hay dos directores mexicanos que podrían ser nominados, se trata de Guillermo del Toro con “Pinocho” y Alejandro González Iñarritu por “Bardo”.