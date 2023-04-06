Se dieron a conocer los nominados para los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards, pues aunque ya pasaron Los Oscar, las ceremonias que premian a lo mejor del cine y la televisión continúan, es por eso que te presentamos la lista completa de nominados, donde aparecen algunos nombres de actores comoDiego Luna y Pedro Cascal.
¿Cuándo serán los MTV Movie & TV Awards?
Con Drew Barrymore como presentadora, la entrega de premios se transmitirá en vivo desde el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, el domingo 7 de mayo, a partir de las 18:00 p. m, tiempo del centro de México.
Mejor película
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Nope
- Scream VI
- Smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor show
- Stranger Things
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Wednesday
- Wolf Pack
- Yellowstone
- Yellowjackets
Mejor actuación en una película
- Austin Butler por Elvis
- Florence Pugh por Don’t Worry Darling
- KeKe Palmer por Nope
- Michael B. Jordan por Creed III
- Tom Cruise: Top Gun por Maverick
Mejor actuación en un show
- Aubrey Plaza por The White Lotus
- Christina Ricc por Yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega por Wednesday
- Riley Keough por Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink por Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez por Only Murders in the Building
Mejor héroe
- Diego Luna por Andor
- Jenna Ortega por Wednesday
- Paul Rudd por Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Pedro Pascal por The Last of Us
- Tom Cruise por Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor pelea
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) en Bullet Train
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface en Scream VI
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) en Stranger Things
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone en John Wick 4
- Escape from Narkina 5 en Andor
Mejor actuación para un nuevo actor
- Bad Bunny por Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey por The Last of Us
- Emma D’Arcy por House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn por Stranger Things
- Rachel Sennott por Bodies Bodies Bodies
Mejor villano
- Elizabeth Olsen por Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Harry Styles por Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower por Stranger Things
- M3GAN por M3GAN
- The Bear por Cocaine Bear
Mejor beso
- Anna Torv y Philip Prajoux en The Last of Us
- Harry Styles y David Dawson en My Policeman
- Madison Bailey y Rudy Pankow en Outer Banks
- Riley Keough y Sam Claflin en Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez y Cara Delevingne en Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actuación en una comedia
Adam Sandler por Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O’Brien por Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge por Shotgun Wedding
KeKe Palmer por Nope
Quinta Brunson por Abbott Elementary
Mejor actuación de susto
- Jennifer Coolidge por The White Lotus
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson por Cocaine Bear
- Justin Long por Barbarian
- Rachel Sennott por Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon por Smile
Mejor dúo
- Camila Mendes y Maya Hawke en Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega y Thing en Wednesday
- Pedro Pascal y Bella Ramsey en The Last of Us
- Simona Tabasco y Beatrice Granno` en The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise y Miles Teller en Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor elenco
- Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Outer Banks
- Stranger Things
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
Mejor canción
- Demi Lovato con “Still Alive” para Scream VI
- Doja Cat con “Vegas” para Elvis
- Lady Gaga con “Hold My Hand” para Top Gun: Maverick
- OneRepublic con “I Ain’t Worried” para Top Gun: Maverick
- Rihanna con “Lift Me Up” para Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Taylor Swift con “Carolina” para Where the Crawdads Sing
Mejor docu-serie
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- The Kardashians
- Vanderpump Rules
Mejor serie de competencia
- All-Star Shore
- Big Brother
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
Mejor presentador/conductor
- Drew Barrymore con The Drew Barrymore Show
- Joel Madden con Ink Master
- Nick Cannon con The Masked Singer
- RuPaul con RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson con The Kelly Clarkson Show
Mejor equipo en un reality show
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino y Pauly D (MVP) en Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Tori Deal y Devin Walker en The Challenge: Ride or Dies
- RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage en RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay y LaLa Kent en Vanderpump Rules
- Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke en The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mejor documental musical
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie