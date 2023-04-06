Se dieron a conocer los nominados para los premios MTV Movie & TV Awards, pues aunque ya pasaron Los Oscar, las ceremonias que premian a lo mejor del cine y la televisión continúan, es por eso que te presentamos la lista completa de nominados, donde aparecen algunos nombres de actores comoDiego Luna y Pedro Cascal.

¿Cuándo serán los MTV Movie & TV Awards?

Con Drew Barrymore como presentadora, la entrega de premios se transmitirá en vivo desde el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, el domingo 7 de mayo, a partir de las 18:00 p. m, tiempo del centro de México.

Mejor película

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Nope
  • Scream VI
  • Smile
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor show

  • Stranger Things
  • The Last of Us
  • The White Lotus
  • Wednesday
  • Wolf Pack
  • Yellowstone
  • Yellowjackets

Mejor actuación en una película

  • Austin Butler por Elvis
  • Florence Pugh por Don’t Worry Darling
  • KeKe Palmer por Nope
  • Michael B. Jordan por Creed III
  • Tom Cruise: Top Gun por Maverick

Mejor actuación en un show

  • Aubrey Plaza por The White Lotus
  • Christina Ricc por Yellowjackets
  • Jenna Ortega por Wednesday
  • Riley Keough por Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Sadie Sink por Stranger Things
  • Selena Gomez por Only Murders in the Building

Mejor héroe

  • Diego Luna por Andor
  • Jenna Ortega por Wednesday
  • Paul Rudd por Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
  • Pedro Pascal por The Last of Us
  • Tom Cruise por Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor pelea

  • Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) en Bullet Train
  • Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface en Scream VI
  • Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) en Stranger Things
  • Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone en John Wick 4
  • Escape from Narkina 5 en Andor

 

Mejor actuación para un nuevo actor

  • Bad Bunny por Bullet Train
  • Bella Ramsey por The Last of Us
  • Emma D’Arcy por House of the Dragon
  • Joseph Quinn por Stranger Things
  • Rachel Sennott por Bodies Bodies Bodies

Mejor villano

  • Elizabeth Olsen por Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Harry Styles por Don’t Worry Darling
  • Jamie Campbell Bower por Stranger Things
  • M3GAN por M3GAN
  • The Bear por Cocaine Bear

Mejor beso

  • Anna Torv y Philip Prajoux en The Last of Us
  • Harry Styles y David Dawson en My Policeman
  • Madison Bailey y Rudy Pankow en Outer Banks
  • Riley Keough y Sam Claflin en Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Selena Gomez y Cara Delevingne en Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actuación en una comedia

Adam Sandler por Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien por Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge por Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer por Nope

Quinta Brunson por Abbott Elementary

Mejor actuación de susto

  • Jennifer Coolidge por The White Lotus
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson por Cocaine Bear
  • Justin Long por Barbarian
  • Rachel Sennott por Bodies Bodies Bodies
  • Sosie Bacon por Smile

Mejor dúo

  • Camila Mendes y Maya Hawke en Do Revenge
  • Jenna Ortega y Thing en Wednesday
  • Pedro Pascal y Bella Ramsey en The Last of Us
  • Simona Tabasco y Beatrice Granno` en The White Lotus
  • Tom Cruise y Miles Teller en Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor elenco

  • Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Outer Banks
  • Stranger Things
  • Teen Wolf: The Movie

Mejor canción

  • Demi Lovato con “Still Alive” para Scream VI
  • Doja Cat con “Vegas” para Elvis
  • Lady Gaga con “Hold My Hand” para Top Gun: Maverick
  • OneRepublic con “I Ain’t Worried” para Top Gun: Maverick
  • Rihanna con “Lift Me Up” para Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Taylor Swift con “Carolina” para Where the Crawdads Sing

Mejor docu-serie

  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
  • The Kardashians
  • Vanderpump Rules

Mejor serie de competencia

  • All-Star Shore
  • Big Brother
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
  • The Challenge: USA
  • The Traitors

Mejor presentador/conductor

  • Drew Barrymore con The Drew Barrymore Show
  • Joel Madden con Ink Master
  • Nick Cannon con The Masked Singer
  • RuPaul con RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Kelly Clarkson con The Kelly Clarkson Show


Mejor equipo en un reality show

  • Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino y Pauly D (MVP) en Jersey Shore Family Vacation
  • Tori Deal y Devin Walker en The Challenge: Ride or Dies
  • RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage en RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay y LaLa Kent en Vanderpump Rules
  • Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke en The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mejor documental musical

  • Halftime
  • Love, Lizzo
  • Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
  • Sheryl
  • The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie