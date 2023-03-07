Después del escándalo de Will Smith el año pasado, ya estamos a muy poco de disfrutar de la edición número 95 de los premios de la Academia de Hollywood, donde se reconocen a las mejores películas, actores y directores de cada año. Si eres fan del cine y no quieres perderte detalle de la ceremonia, aquí te decimos cuándo y cómo ver en México los Premios Oscar 2023 EN VIVO
México estará orgullosamente representado en los premios, gracias a las nominaciones del director Guillermo del Toro por Pinocho, además de Alejandro González Iñárritu por Bardo y Alfonso Cuarón por Le Pupille.
¿Cuándo son los premios Oscar 2023?
Este 2023, los premios Oscar se celebrarán este 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos a partir de las 17:00 horas (horario centro de México).
¿Cómo ver los premios Oscar 2023 EN VIVO desde México?
Podrás ver cada detalle de la premiación desde México por el canal de TNT y la plataforma de HBO Max, a partir de las 17:00 horas.
¿Quiénes son los nominados a los premios Oscar 2023?
Mejor película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere all at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere all at Once
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere all at Once
Mejor vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda para siempre
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere all at Once
- Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: El Camino del Agua
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Música Original
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere all at Once
- The Fabelmans
Mejor guion adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Mejor guion original
- Everything Everywhere all at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
- Living
Mejor cortometraje
- An Irish Goodby
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- The boy, the mole, the fox and the hosr
- The flying sailor
- Ice merchants
- My year of dicks
- An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it
Mejor Actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyrre Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere all at Once
Mejor película animada
- Pinocho
- Marcel the shell with shoes on
- Puss in boots: the last wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Mejor Fotografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Mejor documental
- All that breathes
- All the beauty and the bloodsheed
- Fire of blood
- A house made of splinters
- Navalny
Mejor canción original
- ‘Applause’ de Tell it like a woman
- ‘Hold my hand’ de Top Gun: Maverick
- ‘Lift me up’ de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- ‘Naatu Naatu’ de RRR
- ‘This is a life’ de Everything Everywhere all at Once
Mejor película internacional
- All Quiet on the Western Front de Alemania
- Argentina, 1985 de Argentina
- Close de Bélgica
- Eo de Polonia
- The Quiet Girl de Irlanda
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
Mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere all at Once
Mejor director
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere all at Once
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- Todd Field - Tár
- Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda para siempre
- Top Gun: Maverick