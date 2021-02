Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz EN VIVO ONLINE por la NBA: hora, canal de TV y streaming

▪️ Jazz: Won 15 of last 16 games

▪️ #4 East BOS vs. #1 West UTA

▪️ Donovan (23.5 PPG) vs. Jayson (27 PPG)@celtics vs. @utahjazz TONIGHT at 10:00 PM ET on TNT! pic.twitter.com/AWUiWzv3D8