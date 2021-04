Cómo ver Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets EN VIVO ONLINE por la NBA: hora, canal de TV y streaming

Good morning.



It's been 18 years since we've been in first place this late in the season.



Now let's get to work.



�� Hornets

�� @barclayscenter

�� 7:30pm ET

�� @YESNetwork | @NBAonTNT

�� YES app

�� @WFAN660

�� https://t.co/LNO5iROh4q#BrooklynTogether pic.twitter.com/uRgDAI2ECC