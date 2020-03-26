arrow_downward
Floyd Cardoz era conocido en todo el mundo.

MÁS DE Otros

Otros Coronavirus

Chef Floyd Cardoz, ganador de MasterChef, muere por Covid-19

El hombre que conquistó el reality top de MasterChef falleció a los 59 años tras contraer coronavirus. 

Bolavip
Redacción BolaVip

El planeta entero está en alerta. Millones y millones de personas son conscientes de que pueden contraer el coronavirus. Y que nadie es intocable. Ni siquiera aquellos que son poderosos o que cuentan con mucha fama.

 

Anoche, en Nueva Jersey, Floyd Cardoz -ganador del reality Top Chef Masters- falleció a los 59 años luego de haberse infectado de Covid-19. Así lo comunció el Hunger Inc. Hospitality: "Es con profunda pena que les informamos del fallecimiento del chef Floyd Cardoz".

 

El chef indio-estadounidense se coronó en la tercera temporada de "Top Chef Masters" y el pasado 8 de marzo había regresado de India, donde estaba filmando la serie de Netflix “Ugly Delicious” con el actor Aziz Ansari.

