Chef Floyd Cardoz, ganador de MasterChef, muere por Covid-19
El hombre que conquistó el reality top de MasterChef falleció a los 59 años tras contraer coronavirus.
El planeta entero está en alerta. Millones y millones de personas son conscientes de que pueden contraer el coronavirus. Y que nadie es intocable. Ni siquiera aquellos que son poderosos o que cuentan con mucha fama.
Anoche, en Nueva Jersey, Floyd Cardoz -ganador del reality Top Chef Masters- falleció a los 59 años luego de haberse infectado de Covid-19. Así lo comunció el Hunger Inc. Hospitality: "Es con profunda pena que les informamos del fallecimiento del chef Floyd Cardoz".
We have come full circle. 6 years ago I left my longtime home of @ushgnyc to found Hunger Inc. in India with @yashwecan and @canteensam (ex USHG) and both from @cornelluniversity we had a dream to open a restaurant which had good servings of hospitality, good food and warmth. Lessons we learnt through @dhmeyer and all the amazing folks we worked with. It is a great experience for me to comeback to the kitchens of USHG along with our @chefhussains and some of our team Thank you @chefnickolasmartinez and your entire team in helping us bring @opedromumbai and this amazing cuisine to your restaurant and kitchen @intersectnyc #goanhome #goa
El chef indio-estadounidense se coronó en la tercera temporada de "Top Chef Masters" y el pasado 8 de marzo había regresado de India, donde estaba filmando la serie de Netflix “Ugly Delicious” con el actor Aziz Ansari.
Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt
