Otros UFC

Así le rindieron homenaje Cristiano Ronaldo, Dana White y Conor McGregor a Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ronaldo, McGregor y Dana White encabezan la larga lista de personalidades del deporte que le rinden homenaje a Khabib Nurmagomedov tras anunciar su retiro de la UFC.

Bolavip
Por: Lautaro Tonellotto

Khabib Nurmagomedov recibió el homenaje de varios deportistas. (Foto: Getty)

Khabib Nurmagomedov logró una gran victoria frente a Justin Gaethje hoy por la tarde en La Isla de las Peleas en Abu Dhabi, lo que significó la última pelea del ruso en la UFC. Debido a esto fueron varios los deportistas que le rindieron su homenaje tras anunciar su retiro.

Fue una excelente la victoria del Campeón del Mundo Ligero de la UFC frente Gaethje para retener con éxito su título. Sin embargo, fue un combate especial ya que logró defender con éxito su cinturón luego de haber perdido a su padre por coronavirus. 

 

Sin embargo, Nurmagomedov sorprendió al decir que se retiraba del deporte que tantas alegrías les dio a los fanáticos en diferentes oportunidades. Debido a esto distintas personalidades del mundo del deporte lo homenajearon. 

Cristiano Ronaldo - UFC
Cristiano Ronaldo le envió unas sentidas palabras a Khabib .

"¡Felicidades hermano! Tu padre está orgulloso de ti", expresó Cristiano Ronaldo en Instagram. Por otro lado, Conor McGreggor dijo "Respeto y condolencias a tu padre nuevamente también. Para ti y tu familia. Atentamente, The McGregors"

Por otro lado, quien se expresó post combate fue Dana White que, emocionado, dijo que fue una noche impactante y que Nurmagomedov es el mejor del planeta por la gran presión que se puso encima. "Todos nosotros tuvimos suerte de verlo pelear esta noche", finalizó el reconocido empresario.

Temas:

