arrow_downward
menu
arrow_drop_down
search
sports_soccer AGENDA

ARGENTINA

COLOMBIA

MÉXICO

ESTADOS UNIDOS

PERÚ

EUROPA

CONCACAF

CONMEBOL

OTROS DEPORTES

MÁS

ALGO
ICONOS
search
close
Así quedaron los colombianos en la general del Dauphiné, tras la etapa 2

Otros Ciclismo

Así quedaron los colombianos en la general del Dauphiné, tras la etapa 2

Hay cuatro colombianos entre los 10 primeros de la competencia, que lidera Primoz Roglic.

Bolavip
Por: Camilo Manrique

Así quedaron los colombianos en la general del Dauphiné, tras la etapa 2

Así quedaron los colombianos en la general del Dauphiné, tras la etapa 2

Terminó la segunda etapa del Criterium Dauphiné 2020 con una gran victoria del esloveno, líder del equipo Jumbo-Visma, Primoz Roglic, luego de hacer un ataque letal a 600 metros de la meta.

Los ciclistas colombianos no pudieron responder al ataque de Roglic, pero siguen bien colocados en la clasificación general y todavía hay mucha montaña de por medio.

 

Así quedaron las clasificaciones:

Etapa


1. Primoz Roglic 3 h 39 min 40 s
2. Thibaut Pinot a 8 s
3. Emanuel Buchmann m.t.
4. Guillaume Martin m.t.
5. Nairo Quintana a 10 s
6. Miguel López m.t.
7. Daniel Martínez m.t.
8. Mikel Landa m.t.
9. Richie Porte m.t.
10. Egan Bernal m.t.


General
1. Primoz Roglic 9 h 07 min 12 s
2. Thibaut Pinot a 12 s
3. Manuel Buchmann a 14 s
4. Egan Bernal a 16 s
5. Guillaume Martin a 18 s
6. Nairo Quintana a 20 s
7. Richie Porte m.t.
8. Mikel Landa m.t.
9. Miguel López m.t.
10. Daniel Martínez m.t.

Temas:

Lee También

Ciclismo

Así quedaron los colombianos en la general del Dauphiné, tras la etapa 2
Ciclismo

Nada que pueden Egan y Nairo: otra vez les ganó Roglic, ahora en el Dauphiné
Ciclismo

Qué peligro: Sergio Higuita provoca caída masiva en el Criterium Dauphiné
Curiosidades

Qué viva Colombia: cayó la lotería con el número de preso de Álvaro Uribe


null

Usted es diabólico, CM de PSG: el tuit trolleando al Papu Gómez y Atalanta

 null

Mbappe, tras terminar el partido: "No me hablen del dolor"

Comentarios

Calendario Partidos



sumate

Recibe las últimas noticias en tu casilla de E-mail

Registrarse implica aceptar los Términos y Condiciones