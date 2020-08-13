Así quedaron los colombianos en la general del Dauphiné, tras la etapa 2
Hay cuatro colombianos entre los 10 primeros de la competencia, que lidera Primoz Roglic.
Terminó la segunda etapa del Criterium Dauphiné 2020 con una gran victoria del esloveno, líder del equipo Jumbo-Visma, Primoz Roglic, luego de hacer un ataque letal a 600 metros de la meta.
Los ciclistas colombianos no pudieron responder al ataque de Roglic, pero siguen bien colocados en la clasificación general y todavía hay mucha montaña de por medio.
Así quedaron las clasificaciones:
Etapa
1. Primoz Roglic 3 h 39 min 40 s
2. Thibaut Pinot a 8 s
3. Emanuel Buchmann m.t.
4. Guillaume Martin m.t.
5. Nairo Quintana a 10 s
6. Miguel López m.t.
7. Daniel Martínez m.t.
8. Mikel Landa m.t.
9. Richie Porte m.t.
10. Egan Bernal m.t.
L'attaque tranchante de ����@rogla qui remporte l'étape et prend le Maillot Jaune. Revivez le dernier kilomètre de la 2ème étape du #Dauphiné.— Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) August 13, 2020
����@rogla attacks, claims the stage win and the overall lead. Relive the last kilometre of stage 2. pic.twitter.com/lobFGS50pK
General
1. Primoz Roglic 9 h 07 min 12 s
2. Thibaut Pinot a 12 s
3. Manuel Buchmann a 14 s
4. Egan Bernal a 16 s
5. Guillaume Martin a 18 s
6. Nairo Quintana a 20 s
7. Richie Porte m.t.
8. Mikel Landa m.t.
9. Miguel López m.t.
10. Daniel Martínez m.t.
