Cuándo y dónde ver el Eclipse de la "Luna de Fresa"

June 5 Penumbral Eclipse of the Moon 2020



▪️Penumbral Eclipse begins: 17:45:51 UTC



▪️Maximum Eclipse: 19:24:55 UTC



▪️Penumbral Eclipse ends: 21:04:03 UTChttps://t.co/YCVr57Wd1Z will offer online views from 19:00 UTC



Best views shaded in pink.

Credit: https://t.co/2WnfRlQd3w pic.twitter.com/lySUiJenPA