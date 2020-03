Desde golpes hasta pruebas físicas: así reprime India a quienes rompen la cuarentena

#WATCH Police thrash people for violating #Coronaviruslockdown in Belgaum. The incident happened outside a Mosque when people were leaving after offering prayers. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/tF9Vx4iqV5

The Indian Police not play around, Lockdown means lockdown. This what u get in India when u not obey to the law.#COVID19 #coronavirus #covidindia #lockdown #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/PBBLTBad4z