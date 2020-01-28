Se acerca una nueva edición de The Oscars, el evento más esperado de la entrega de premios que se suele estrenar cada año con los Globos de Oro.

¿Cuándo será la entrega de los Óscar?

Tanto la gala como la alfombra roja de los Oscar tendrán lugar el domingo 9 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre en Hollywood.

Horario del evento según cada país:

Argentina: 22:00 horas

Chile: 22:00 horas

Uruguay: 22:00 horas

Colombia: 20:00 horas

Perú: 20:00 horas

Ecuador: 20:00 horas

México: 19:00 horas

Estados Unidos: 17:00 PT/ 20:00 ET

¿Quiénes son los nominados?

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - MArriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

MArgot Robbie - Bombshell

Mejor Vestuario

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Mezcla de Sonido

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Ad Astra

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Edición de Sonido

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Banda Sonora

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Corto de Animación

DCERA

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor Corto de Live-Action

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor's Window

Saria

A Sister

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Tom Hanks - A Beatifull Day In The Neighborhood

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Documental

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Corto Documental

In The Absense

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone If You Are A Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Wal Run Cha-Cha

Mejor Pelicula Internacional

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Dolor y Gloria

Parasite

Diseño de Producción

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor Edición

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Fotografía

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Efectos Visuales

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion Kking

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Maquillaje y Peinado

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Mejor Pelicula Animada

How to Train Your Dragon

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Mejor Canción Original

"I Can't Let You Throw Me Away" - Toy Story 4

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - Rocketman

"I'm Standing With You" - Breakthrough

"Into The Unknown" - Frozen 2

"Stand Up" - Harriet

Mejor Guión Adaptado

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Mejor Guión Original

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Knives Out

Actor Protagonista

Antonio Banderas - Dolor y Gloria

Leonardo Di Caprio - Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Actriz Protagonista

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - MArriage Story

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Saorise Ronan - Little Women

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Mejor Director

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Sam Mendes - 1917

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Bon Joo Ho - Parasite

Mejor Película

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

The countdown is on! Welcome some of our incredible #Oscars presenters. pic.twitter.com/mmGi16Xu8S — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 28, 2020

Lee También