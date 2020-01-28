Día y horario de los Premios Óscar 2020
Aquí te contamos cuándo será la entrega de los Premios Óscar 2020.
Se acerca una nueva edición de The Oscars, el evento más esperado de la entrega de premios que se suele estrenar cada año con los Globos de Oro.
¿Cuándo será la entrega de los Óscar?
Tanto la gala como la alfombra roja de los Oscar tendrán lugar el domingo 9 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre en Hollywood.
Horario del evento según cada país:
Argentina: 22:00 horas
Chile: 22:00 horas
Uruguay: 22:00 horas
Colombia: 20:00 horas
Perú: 20:00 horas
Ecuador: 20:00 horas
México: 19:00 horas
Estados Unidos: 17:00 PT/ 20:00 ET
¿Quiénes son los nominados?
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Laura Dern - MArriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh - Little Women
MArgot Robbie - Bombshell
Mejor Vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Mezcla de Sonido
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Ad Astra
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Edición de Sonido
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Banda Sonora
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Corto de Animación
DCERA
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor Corto de Live-Action
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor's Window
Saria
A Sister
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Tom Hanks - A Beatifull Day In The Neighborhood
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Documental
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Corto Documental
In The Absense
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone If You Are A Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Wal Run Cha-Cha
Mejor Pelicula Internacional
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Dolor y Gloria
Parasite
Diseño de Producción
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Edición
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Fotografía
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Efectos Visuales
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion Kking
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Maquillaje y Peinado
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Mejor Pelicula Animada
How to Train Your Dragon
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Mejor Canción Original
"I Can't Let You Throw Me Away" - Toy Story 4
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - Rocketman
"I'm Standing With You" - Breakthrough
"Into The Unknown" - Frozen 2
"Stand Up" - Harriet
Mejor Guión Adaptado
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Mejor Guión Original
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
Knives Out
Actor Protagonista
Antonio Banderas - Dolor y Gloria
Leonardo Di Caprio - Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Actriz Protagonista
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - MArriage Story
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Saorise Ronan - Little Women
Renee Zellweger - Judy
Mejor Director
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Todd Phillips - Joker
Sam Mendes - 1917
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Bon Joo Ho - Parasite
Mejor Película
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
The countdown is on! Welcome some of our incredible #Oscars presenters. pic.twitter.com/mmGi16Xu8S— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 28, 2020
