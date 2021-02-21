Óscar Valdez es nuevo Campeón del Mundo del CMB tras ganarle con un terrorífico knockout a Berchelt
El meixcano Óscar Valdez ganó por con un tremendo KO10 a Miguel Berchelt y se consagró Campeón del Mundo Súper Pluma CMB en la Burbuja del MGM Gran de Las Vegas, Estados Unidos.
En una gran pelea, Óscar Valdez se consagró nuevo Campeón del Mundo CMB Súper Pluma tras vencer a Miguel Berchelt con un terrorífico knockout en la vuelta 10. El peleador de Eddy Reynoso le pegó un baile al excampeón del mundo.
Noticia en desarrollo.
.@oscarvaldez rips stunner after stunner to score the knockdown late in Round 4! War is brewing in Vegas ...#BercheltValdez | Main Event LIVE NOW on ESPN & ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/3r6IGF5JNf— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 21, 2021
.@oscarvaldez56 HAS DONE IT!!!!!— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 21, 2021
An explosive left hand at the bell in Round 10 closes a masterful performance, and he is now a 2-time world champion! ������#BercheltValdez | #AndTheNew | ESPN pic.twitter.com/HFw8eT7Mqm
Comentarios