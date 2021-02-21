arrow_downward
Óscar Valdez le dio una paliza Miguel Berchelt.

Otros Boxeo

Óscar Valdez es nuevo Campeón del Mundo del CMB tras ganarle con un terrorífico knockout a Berchelt

El meixcano Óscar Valdez ganó por con un tremendo KO10 a Miguel Berchelt y se consagró Campeón del Mundo Súper Pluma CMB en la Burbuja del MGM Gran de Las Vegas, Estados Unidos.

Bolavip
Por: Lautaro Tonellotto

Óscar Valdez le dio una paliza Miguel Berchelt.

Óscar Valdez le dio una paliza Miguel Berchelt. (Foto: Top Rank)

En una gran pelea, Óscar Valdez se consagró nuevo Campeón del Mundo CMB Súper Pluma tras vencer a Miguel Berchelt con un terrorífico knockout en la vuelta 10. El peleador de Eddy Reynoso le pegó un baile al excampeón del mundo. 

Noticia en desarrollo.

