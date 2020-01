Empezó el show: Deontay Wilder y Tyson Fury presentaron la revancha

There was a lot of ����between Heavyweight Champs @BronzeBomber and @Tyson_Fury today in LA ... find out what happens February 22 in their epic rematch at @MGMGrand in Las Vegas. #WilderFury2



��ℹ️: https://t.co/5kwxIRR9r2

��: https://t.co/MxsW7g9g0m pic.twitter.com/QYtI1y13ll