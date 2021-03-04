Cómo ver Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns EN VIVO por la NBA: hora, canal de TV y streaming
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns se enfrentan y aquí te contamos cómo verlo EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO.
Golden State Warriors (19-17) vs. Phoenix Suns (23-11) cerrarán la jornada de NBA cuando se enfrenten HOY jueves 4 de marzo por la temporada regular. El encuentro se llevará a cabo en el Talking Stick Resort Arena y únicamente se podrá ver vía streaming por NBA League Pass, sin TV para Latinoamérica.
Last game before the All-Star break.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 4, 2021
Let's get it ��
�� GSW at PHX
�� 7pm PT
�� @NBCSAuthentic
�� @957thegame
�� https://t.co/ZkjPJjiF76
�� https://t.co/tJxH2M9kDS pic.twitter.com/rreaghkzbS
Posibles formaciones:
Sin Stephen Curry ni Draymond Green, los Warriors saldrían con Mychal Mulder, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr (duda), Eric Paschal y Kevon Looney.
Sin bajas ni dudas, Phoenix saldría con ésta nómina: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder y Deandre Ayton.
Last game before All-Star break. Let's make it count!— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 4, 2021
�� @warriors
⌚️ 8PM
�� @FOXSPORTSAZ
�� @AZSports & @az_mejor
��️ https://t.co/N7jOhOiOWc pic.twitter.com/VmMlgD9OEM
Día y horario: ¿cuándo será el partido de Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns?
El partido de Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns por la NBA será este jueves 4 de marzo en el Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Horario del partido según cada país:
España: 04:00 horas (viernes)
Argentina: 00:00 horas (viernes)
Uruguay: 00:00 horas (viernes)
Chile: 00:00 horas (viernes)
Paraguay: 00:00 horas (viernes)
República Dominicana: 23:00 horas
Venezuela: 23:00 horas
Colombia: 22:00 horas
Ecuador: 22:00 horas
Perú: 22:00 horas
México: 21:00 horas
Estados Unidos: 19:00 PT/ 22:00 ET
Transmisión: ¿cómo ver el encuentro en vivo?
Latinoamérica: sin TV
Estados Unidos: NBCS Authentic y FOX Sports Arizona
Streaming: NBA League Pass
Comentarios