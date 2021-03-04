arrow_downward
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns, NBA

Otros NBA

Cómo ver Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns EN VIVO por la NBA: hora, canal de TV y streaming

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns se enfrentan y aquí te contamos cómo verlo EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO.

Bolavip
Por: Lucas Torres

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns, NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns, NBA

Golden State Warriors (19-17) vs. Phoenix Suns (23-11) cerrarán la jornada de NBA cuando se enfrenten HOY jueves 4 de marzo por la temporada regular. El encuentro se llevará a cabo en el Talking Stick Resort Arena y únicamente se podrá ver vía streaming por NBA League Passsin TV para Latinoamérica.

Posibles formaciones:

Sin Stephen Curry ni Draymond Green, los Warriors saldrían con Mychal Mulder, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr (duda), Eric Paschal y Kevon Looney.

Sin bajas ni dudas, Phoenix saldría con ésta nómina: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder y Deandre Ayton.

Día y horario: ¿cuándo será el partido de Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns?

El partido de Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns por la NBA será este jueves 4 de marzo en el Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Horario del partido según cada país:

España: 04:00 horas (viernes)

Argentina: 00:00 horas (viernes)

Uruguay: 00:00 horas (viernes)

Chile: 00:00 horas (viernes)

Paraguay: 00:00 horas (viernes)

República Dominicana: 23:00 horas

Venezuela: 23:00 horas

Colombia: 22:00 horas

Ecuador: 22:00 horas

Perú: 22:00 horas

México: 21:00 horas

Estados Unidos: 19:00 PT/ 22:00 ET

Transmisión: ¿cómo ver el encuentro en vivo?

Latinoamérica: sin TV

Estados Unidos: NBCS Authentic y FOX Sports Arizona

Streaming: NBA League Pass

