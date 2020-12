Cómo ver EN VIVO Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers por la NBA

The Battle of LA caps off #KiaTipOff20 opening night tonight featuring Kawhi Leonard and the @LAClippers taking on the reigning champs in LeBron James and the @Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on TNT ����



Tell us #KiaWhoYaGot below!https://t.co/RihUOX16Ty pic.twitter.com/Bk3XjwFkTY