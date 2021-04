HOY | Cómo ver Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers EN VIVO por la NBA: hora, canal de TV y streaming online

What did we learn from the #Lakers 4-3 road trip? "They're a ������������ deep team and when AD & LeBron come back healthy, this team is the favorite to win the title." @geeter3 @RealAClifton @Mike_Bresnahan



Listen to the newest #LakeShowPodcast episode: https://t.co/EKU6EooqJ3 pic.twitter.com/BjkVeP89K7