Qué canal transmite Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics por la NBA: Partido 4

▪️ Heat lead series 2-1

▪️ Bam: 27 PTS, 16 REB in G3

▪️ 4 Celtics scored 20+ PTS in G3



Will the @celtics even up the Eastern Conference Finals at 2-2... or will the @MiamiHEAT take a commanding 3–1 lead? Find out tonight at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Gdq6xJvRtI