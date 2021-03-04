arrow_downward
Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans, NBA.

Otros NBA

Cómo ver Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans EN VIVO por la NBA: hora, canal de TV y streaming

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans se miden por la NBA y aquí te contamos cómo ver EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO este duelo.

Bolavip
Por: Lucas Torres

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans, NBA.

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans, NBA.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat se enfrentan HOY jueves 4 de marzo en un vibrante duelo por la temporada regular de la NBA. El encuentro se llevará a cabo en el Smoothie King Center y lamentablemente NO será televisado en vivo en Latinoamérica. Sin embargo, se podrá ver vía streaming por NBA League Pass.

Potenciales quintetos:

Sin bajas ni dudas, New Orleans saldría al campo de juego con Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson y Steven Adams.

Miami, en tanto, iría con Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler (duda), Kelly Olynky y Bam Adebayo.

Día y horario: ¿cuándo será el partido de Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

El partido de Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans por la NBA será HOY jueves 4 de marzo en el Smoothie King Center.

Horario del partido según cada país:

España: 02:30 horas (viernes)

Argentina: 22:30 horas 

Uruguay: 22:30 horas 

Chile: 22:30 horas 

Paraguay: 22:30 horas 

República Dominicana: 21:30 horas 

Venezuela: 21:30 horas 

Colombia: 20:30 horas

Ecuador: 20:30 horas

Perú: 20:30 horas

México: 19:30 horas

Estados Unidos: 18:30 PT/ 21:30 ET

Transmisión: ¿cómo ver el encuentro en vivo?

Latinoamérica: sin TV

Estados Unidos: TNT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

