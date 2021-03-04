Cómo ver Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans EN VIVO por la NBA: hora, canal de TV y streaming
Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans se miden por la NBA y aquí te contamos cómo ver EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO este duelo.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat se enfrentan HOY jueves 4 de marzo en un vibrante duelo por la temporada regular de la NBA. El encuentro se llevará a cabo en el Smoothie King Center y lamentablemente NO será televisado en vivo en Latinoamérica. Sin embargo, se podrá ver vía streaming por NBA League Pass.
Closing out the 1st half in NOLA pic.twitter.com/UsCCRlHoUx— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 4, 2021
Potenciales quintetos:
Sin bajas ni dudas, New Orleans saldría al campo de juego con Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson y Steven Adams.
Miami, en tanto, iría con Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler (duda), Kelly Olynky y Bam Adebayo.
Closing out the first half of the season at home ��— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 4, 2021
�� vs. Miami
�� 7:30 p.m. CT
�� @NBAonTNT
�� 100.3 FM @ESPNRadioNOLA @SmoothieKing | #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/ixAJKVP42Z
Día y horario: ¿cuándo será el partido de Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans?
El partido de Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans por la NBA será HOY jueves 4 de marzo en el Smoothie King Center.
Horario del partido según cada país:
España: 02:30 horas (viernes)
Argentina: 22:30 horas
Uruguay: 22:30 horas
Chile: 22:30 horas
Paraguay: 22:30 horas
República Dominicana: 21:30 horas
Venezuela: 21:30 horas
Colombia: 20:30 horas
Ecuador: 20:30 horas
Perú: 20:30 horas
México: 19:30 horas
Estados Unidos: 18:30 PT/ 21:30 ET
Transmisión: ¿cómo ver el encuentro en vivo?
Latinoamérica: sin TV
Estados Unidos: TNT
Streaming: NBA League Pass
