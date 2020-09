Qué canal transmite Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat por la NBA: Partido 3

▪️ MIA 6-0 this playoffs

▪️ Middleton: Avg. 23.3 PPG in last 4 games

▪️ 7 Heat players scored in double figures in Game 2@MiamiHEAT take on @Bucks TONIGHT at 6:30 PM ET to begin the TNT doubleheader! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/CRBmnyMkxJ