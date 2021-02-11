arrow_downward
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Otros NBA

Qué canal transmite Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers EN VIVO por la NBA: hora, canal de TV y streaming

Aquí te contamos cómo ver EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO el partido de Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers EN VIVO por la NBA.

Bolavip
Por: Alan Bilosky

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-10) se enfrentan este jueves 11 de febrero en un vibrante duelo por la temporada regular de la NBA.

El encuentro se llevará a cabo en el Moda Center y lamentablemente no será televisado en Latinoamérica, mientras que en Estados Unidos irá por TNT. Además, se podrá ver vía streaming por NBA League Pass.

En cuanto a las posibles alineaciones, si bien aún no están confirmadas, Portland saldría al campo de juego con Damian Lillard, Gary Trent, Derrick Jones, Robert Covington y Enes Kanter.

Philadelphia, en tanto, iría con Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris y Joel Embiid.

Día y horario: ¿cuándo será el partido de Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

El partido de Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers por la NBA será este jueves 11 de febrero en el Moda Center.

Horario del partido según cada país:

España: 04:00 horas (viernes)

Argentina: 00:00 horas (viernes)

Uruguay: 00:00 horas (viernes)

Chile: 00:00 horas (viernes)

Paraguay: 00:00 horas (viernes)

República Dominicana: 23:00 horas

Venezuela: 23:00 horas

Colombia: 22:00 horas

Ecuador: 22:00 horas

Perú: 22:00 horas

México: 21:00 horas

Estados Unidos: 19:00 PT/ 22:00 ET

Transmisión: ¿cómo ver el encuentro en vivo?

Latinoamérica: sin TV

Estados Unidos: TNT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

