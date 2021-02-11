Qué canal transmite Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers EN VIVO por la NBA: hora, canal de TV y streaming
Aquí te contamos cómo ver EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO el partido de Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers EN VIVO por la NBA.
Philadelphia 76ers (18-7) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-10) se enfrentan este jueves 11 de febrero en un vibrante duelo por la temporada regular de la NBA.
El encuentro se llevará a cabo en el Moda Center y lamentablemente no será televisado en Latinoamérica, mientras que en Estados Unidos irá por TNT. Además, se podrá ver vía streaming por NBA League Pass.
En cuanto a las posibles alineaciones, si bien aún no están confirmadas, Portland saldría al campo de juego con Damian Lillard, Gary Trent, Derrick Jones, Robert Covington y Enes Kanter.
Philadelphia, en tanto, iría con Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris y Joel Embiid.
A night in Portland.— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 11, 2021
�� 10pm ET
�� @NBCSPhilly / @NBAonTNT
�� https://t.co/Z89XBBV1aZ
�� @975TheFanatic #heretheycome pic.twitter.com/8GXCQ9tUUr
Día y horario: ¿cuándo será el partido de Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers?
El partido de Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers por la NBA será este jueves 11 de febrero en el Moda Center.
Horario del partido según cada país:
España: 04:00 horas (viernes)
Argentina: 00:00 horas (viernes)
Uruguay: 00:00 horas (viernes)
Chile: 00:00 horas (viernes)
Paraguay: 00:00 horas (viernes)
República Dominicana: 23:00 horas
Venezuela: 23:00 horas
Colombia: 22:00 horas
Ecuador: 22:00 horas
Perú: 22:00 horas
México: 21:00 horas
Estados Unidos: 19:00 PT/ 22:00 ET
Transmisión: ¿cómo ver el encuentro en vivo?
Latinoamérica: sin TV
Estados Unidos: TNT
Streaming: NBA League Pass
Tonight our "Spirit of Oregon" jerseys take the court ��— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 11, 2021
�� #RipCity vs @sixers
��️ @ModaCenter
⌚ 7:00PM
�� @NBAonTNT
�� @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/PkHB31OjjJ
