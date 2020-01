�� Early ABC action! ��



▪️ Pelicans 9-3 in last 12 games

▪️ Ingram follows career-high 49 PTS

▪️ Leonard & Ingram: 2 of 7 players avg 25 PPG, 6 RPG & 4 APG



3:30pm/et: @LAClippers / @PelicansNBA pic.twitter.com/3p4QOpYAY8