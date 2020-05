¡Regresa el público al béisbol de China!

Game Recap:



@RakutenMonkeyss lineup erupts against the @FubonGuardians bullpen tonight, scoring 9 unanswered runs in 7th, 8th innings.



W: Huang Tzu-Peng (黃子鵬)(1-1)

L: Lo Kuo-Hua 羅國華 (0-2)

MVP: Chu Yu-Hsien (朱育賢)#CPBL pic.twitter.com/zM3Hd2hkp7