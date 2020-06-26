Las maratones de New York y Berlín, canceladas
Dos de los Majors Marathons anunciaron casi en simultaneo la cancelación de sus eventos a causa del temido rebrote de Coronavirus.
Sin un tratamiento efectivo o vacuna disponible, la idea de juntar a miles de corredores de todos los rincones del planeta parece resultar imposible para los organizadores de los grandes eventos deportivos.
Nueva York tenía previsto celebrar sus cinco décadas de existencia el 1° de noviembre pero confirmó que, a pesar de la baja en el número de infectados, teme un rebrote de la enfermedad para esa fecha en Norteamérica y –al igual que en 2012 a causa del huracán Sandy- cancelará el famoso 42K que reúne a más de un millón de espectadores a lo largo de los cinco barrios para ver el paso de 55 mil runners.
Al anuncio de la Gran Manzana se sumó la cancelación del maratón más rápido del mundo.
Las autoridades alemanas han prohibido la celebración de eventos con asistencia prevista de más de 5 mil personas hasta el próximo 24 de octubre y los organizadores de la Maratón de Berlín anunciaron que, tras realizar un estudio de viabilidad, comprobaron que la prueba no se podrá celebrar, ni siquiera más tarde durante este año.
Por tal motivo, los organizadores del 42K de Berlín –previsto para el 27 de septiembre- ratificaron que no pueden cumplir con las estrictas medidas de seguridad impuestas por el gobierno.
El panorama de la Major Marathon Series 2020 pinta definitivamente desolador. El año comenzó con los 42K de Tokio donde sólo hubo participación de los atletas de elite. Con la esperanza de ganar algo de tiempo, Londres y Boston cambiaron su fecha para el segundo semestre. Mientras la maratón más longeva del mundo hace poco definió suspender su evento, aún Londres sigue en pie.
40th Race on Sunday 4 OctoberVeremos en los próximos días y semanas si la capital británica y Chicago (debería realizarse el 11 de octubre)–la única sin modificaciones en su planificación- definen el futuro porque, mientras tanto, hay miles de corredores en todo el mundo intentando entrenar en condiciones poco ideales, con el sueño de estar en esas tan ansiadas líneas de largada.
Quien se apunta entonces como uno de los grandes eventos
