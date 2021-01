Ryan Garcia se enojará: el presidente del CMB dijo quién es el campeón indiscutido de las 135 libras

��️@WBCBoxing President @wbcmoro addresses any potential confusion when it comes to the WBC Lightweight title situation ��@DAZNBoxing @TheBoxingBully @BoxingwithAk @jilldiamondWBC



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BqV0Y4Qba3