Se acabó la angustia: Nairo correrá el Tour de Francia con su nuevo equipo

⭐ #TDF2020 Teams ⭐



The following teams will participate in the #TDF2020:



➡ The 19 UCI WorldTeams.��



➡ ���� @TDE_ProCycling, first UCI ProTeam in 2019.



➡ ���� @BBHotels_VC and ���� @Arkea_Samsic, are awarded with a wildcard by the organizers. pic.twitter.com/hZK7yqckCD