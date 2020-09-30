arrow_downward
Cambian la fecha del combate mundialista.

Otros Boxeo

Tras no poder hacerle frente a la UFC, Showtime decide cambiar la fecha de Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz

Hace instantes se informó que el combate entre Gervonta Davis y Leo Santa Cruz se realizará el próximo 31 de octubre en San Antonio.

Bolavip
Por: Lautaro Tonellotto

Cambian la fecha del combate mundialista.

Cambian la fecha del combate mundialista. (Foto: Twitter)

Hace instantes se confirmó que la defensa del Título Mundial Superpluma AMB de Leo Santa Cruz frente a Gervonta Davis se realizará el próximo 31 de Agosto. La idea de Showtime es evitar la competencia con la UFC.

Noticia en desarrollo.

Temas:

