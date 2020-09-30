Otros Boxeo
Tras no poder hacerle frente a la UFC, Showtime decide cambiar la fecha de Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz
Hace instantes se informó que el combate entre Gervonta Davis y Leo Santa Cruz se realizará el próximo 31 de octubre en San Antonio.
Hace instantes se confirmó que la defensa del Título Mundial Superpluma AMB de Leo Santa Cruz frente a Gervonta Davis se realizará el próximo 31 de Agosto. La idea de Showtime es evitar la competencia con la UFC.
Noticia en desarrollo.
SOURCES: Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz is moving from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 and SHO PPV will be held with fans at San Antonio’s Alamodome. Shrewd move by PBC finding a way to generate gate revenue and also moving off date occupied by UFC 254 with Khabibhttps://t.co/fdZhpvsRJ4— Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 30, 2020
