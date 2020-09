Qué canal transmite Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics por la NBA: Partido 4

▪️ Celtics lead series 2-1

▪️ Game 3: Kyle 31 PTS, Kemba 29 PTS

▪️ Raptors coming off OG's game-winner



Game 4 of @Raptors and @celtics begins tonight's TNT doubleheader at 6:30 PM ET! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/R09kdjDmTB