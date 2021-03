Crisis: las declaraciones de Teófimo López que nunca hubieran querido escuchar en Top Rank

��️"I see myself within maybe this fight or my next fight, I'll be a free agent." -- @TeofimoLopez outlines his future plans after #LopezKambosos and under which promotional banner they could be under ��@DAZNBoxing @BoxingwithAk @TheBoxingBully



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0XFzP4VQjd