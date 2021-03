Gallo Estrada vs Chocolatito González: el verdugo que ya entrena pensando en el ganador

��️ "I am not only preparing for Sithmorseng, but also to fight the winner of #EstradaChocolatito2!" ��



Hear from Super-Flyweight star, @srisaket_ssr ahead of this weekend's fight ⬇️ #RungvisaiSithmorsenghttps://t.co/PU1BuBXwzh pic.twitter.com/rT5Y4DqxZM