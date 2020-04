José Luis Castillo: "A los ojos del mundo, yo vencí a Mayweather"

April 20th 2002: Floyd Mayweather W 12 Jose Luis Castillo, Las Vegas. Wins World Lightweight Title.



Mayweather was moving up from the 130-pound division, where he held the WBC title.



Mayweather was a 4-1 favorite.



Mayweather made $2.2 million, and Castillo got $1.1 million pic.twitter.com/6Yl1gpsiMT