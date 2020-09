Josh Taylor habló sobre la sede para la unificación ante José Ramírez

NO SLIP UPS, VOWS TAYLOR ❌



�������������� Unified king @JoshTaylorBoxer says he is not taking the threat of the "dangerous" Apinun Khongsong lightly ahead of their clash on Saturday. ⚔️



�� https://t.co/OGLJYTaMAP



�� @Betfred Fight Odds: https://t.co/WpCjSZKyjP#Boxing #TaylorKhongsong pic.twitter.com/dD1xWiHrI2