Lleno de bronca: el mensaje de McGregor buscando a Pacquiao y provocando a Mayweather

Por muchos momentos Conor McGregor se vuelve indescifrable y cuesta entender si todo es parte de un plan perfecto o sencillamente el delirio de quien vive en una realidad paralela. Lo que sí es seguro es que el dos veces campeón de UFC irlandés sabe a la perfección cómo hacer que se habla de él tanto en las redes como en la prensa. Y fue de nuevo a por ello.

“Boxearé ante Manny Pacquiao pronto en Medio Oriente. Será un verdadero honor el haber enfrentado a dos de los más grandes boxeadores de la era moderna", escribió The Notorious en su cuenta de Twitter. Sin embargo, su confirmación no encontró ninguna respuesta favorable de parte del equipo del legendario boxeador filipino.

Foto de Getty

Horas más tarde, tal vez sintiendo que se habia tirado solo a la piscina, Conor McGregor elegiría Instagram para publicar un mensaje cargado de bronca y fastidio, en el que no solo apuntó a seguir buscando al Pac-Man, sino también a provocar una vez más a Floyd Mayweather, quien en 2017 le marcó cada milímetro del rostro.

"El primer disparo de la pelea. Justo en el blanco a través de la guardia", comenzó escribiendo el irlandés para rememorar el primero de los no tantos golpes que le atinó al invicto estadounidense. Y siguió: "Fue difícil para mí no detenerme en las 12 rondas completas que estaban potencialmente por delante de mí y contener mis tiros al principio. Aún así, en el blanco absoluto. El primer puñetazo lanzado. Recuerdo a los expertos diciendo que no aterrizaría ni uno. Aterricé más que todos ellos. La imagen de arriba es el primer golpe de la pelea lanzado y aterrizado, y dentro del primer segundo de la pelea. Quema a todos esos expertos".

Ya en relación a su situación actual, donde no consigue concretar combates ni en UFC ni en el boxeo, The Notorious continuó quejándose: "Estoy molesto por haber seguido completamente las reglas para esa pelea para ser honesto. Floyd merecía una volea como mínimo. Un hombro incluso. Manny (Pacquiao) no tanto, aunque no lo creo. Veré cómo va la acumulación y esperaré a escuchar lo que el amargo Freddie Roach tiene que decir. Luego tomaré una decisión. Prefiero pelear contra los MMA de todos modos, no estoy seguro de por qué me han retenido de esta manera, es casi criminal en esta etapa. El mayor generador de números en el juego que pide cuatro peleas desde febrero de este año y se deja en veremos".

Por favor, que alguien se apiade de McGregor...

