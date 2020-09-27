Lleno de bronca: el mensaje de McGregor buscando a Pacquiao y provocando a Mayweather
Después de avisar en Twitter que enfrentará a Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor realizó un posteo lleno de bronca en Instagram, provocando también a Floyd Mayweather.
Por muchos momentos Conor McGregor se vuelve indescifrable y cuesta entender si todo es parte de un plan perfecto o sencillamente el delirio de quien vive en una realidad paralela. Lo que sí es seguro es que el dos veces campeón de UFC irlandés sabe a la perfección cómo hacer que se habla de él tanto en las redes como en la prensa. Y fue de nuevo a por ello.
“Boxearé ante Manny Pacquiao pronto en Medio Oriente. Será un verdadero honor el haber enfrentado a dos de los más grandes boxeadores de la era moderna", escribió The Notorious en su cuenta de Twitter. Sin embargo, su confirmación no encontró ninguna respuesta favorable de parte del equipo del legendario boxeador filipino.
Horas más tarde, tal vez sintiendo que se habia tirado solo a la piscina, Conor McGregor elegiría Instagram para publicar un mensaje cargado de bronca y fastidio, en el que no solo apuntó a seguir buscando al Pac-Man, sino también a provocar una vez más a Floyd Mayweather, quien en 2017 le marcó cada milímetro del rostro.
The very first shot of the fight. Right on the button through the guard. I didn’t even put anything into that shot. Just placed it. It was hard for me not to dwell on the full 12 rounds that were potentially ahead of me and hold back my shots early. Still tho right on the absolute button. The first punch thrown. Remember the experts saying I wouldn’t land even 1 lol. I landed more than them all. The picture above is the very first punch of the fight thrown, and landed, and inside the very first second of the fight. Bums all of them “experts”. Listen to none of them! Really I should have just sat right thru that shot and took his head off and fuck the distance. If it didn’t work out just give him a good boot into the neck and get DQ’d and fined and who’d give a fuck. I’m upset I fully followed the rules for that fight to be honest. Floyd deserved a volley at the least. A shoulder even, break the face. Manny not so much tho I don’t think, but I will see how the build up goes and wait to hear what bitter old Freddie Roach has to say and then make a decision. My Whiskeys at half a b and climbing I could take a fine. I’d rather fight MMA anyway not sure why I’ve been held back like this, it’s borderline criminal at this stage. The biggest number generator in the game asking for four fights since February this year and getting left on seen. It’s pretty fucked up when I keep thinking of it. I’ve been right here this whole time. Bob Chapek, do you copy! I repeat, Bob Chapek - Do You Copy! Anyways boxing it is for now and I’m up for this! I hope no bottling takes place here. I’m already agreeing to these limited rules and holding back my full array of weapons. Let’s get it going guys. Much love, the champ champ
"El primer disparo de la pelea. Justo en el blanco a través de la guardia", comenzó escribiendo el irlandés para rememorar el primero de los no tantos golpes que le atinó al invicto estadounidense. Y siguió: "Fue difícil para mí no detenerme en las 12 rondas completas que estaban potencialmente por delante de mí y contener mis tiros al principio. Aún así, en el blanco absoluto. El primer puñetazo lanzado. Recuerdo a los expertos diciendo que no aterrizaría ni uno. Aterricé más que todos ellos. La imagen de arriba es el primer golpe de la pelea lanzado y aterrizado, y dentro del primer segundo de la pelea. Quema a todos esos expertos".
Ya en relación a su situación actual, donde no consigue concretar combates ni en UFC ni en el boxeo, The Notorious continuó quejándose: "Estoy molesto por haber seguido completamente las reglas para esa pelea para ser honesto. Floyd merecía una volea como mínimo. Un hombro incluso. Manny (Pacquiao) no tanto, aunque no lo creo. Veré cómo va la acumulación y esperaré a escuchar lo que el amargo Freddie Roach tiene que decir. Luego tomaré una decisión. Prefiero pelear contra los MMA de todos modos, no estoy seguro de por qué me han retenido de esta manera, es casi criminal en esta etapa. El mayor generador de números en el juego que pide cuatro peleas desde febrero de este año y se deja en veremos".
Por favor, que alguien se apiade de McGregor...
Comentarios