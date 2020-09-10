Luto por la muerte de uno de los grandes campeones que dio el boxeo británico
Este jueves se confirmó la muerte de Alan Minter, boxeador británico que obtuvo el título lineal de peso mediano.
Este jueves se confirmó la noticia que enlutece al mundo del boxeo y especialmente al pugilismo británico. El miércoles, en un hospital de Guildford, murió el excampeón mundial Alan Minter, a los 69 años, tras dar una larga lucha contra un cáncer.
Conocido popularmente como Boom Boom, se colgó la medalla de bronce en los Juegos Olímpicos de Munich en 1972 y ese mismo año haría su debut como profesional con una victoria sobre su compatriota Maurice Thomas por nocaut técnico en el sexto asalto.
Minter es sin dudas miembro del cuadro de honor del boxeo británico gracias a haberse convertido en campeón mundial de peso mediano, adjudicándose los cinturones de la Asociación Mundial de Boxeo y del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo. También se volvió muy popular en los Estados Unidos, gracias a haber tenido la oportunidad de compartir cartelera con Muhammad Ali en 1978.
"Papá estaba extremadamente orgulloso de ser campeón mundial indiscutible y yo siempre estaba muy orgulloso cuando salía con él para ver lo popular que era entre la gente mucho después de su retiro", dijo su hijo Ross al diario británico The Sun.
Una vez que se dio a conocer la triste noticia de su muerte, los distintos mensajes que inundaron las redes sociales fueron una prueba más de lo popular de su figura y del respeto que supo ganarse en el mundo del boxeo.
