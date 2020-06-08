Malas noticias en la vuelta de Top Rank por un positivo de Covid-19
Top Rank no podría haber recibido peores noticias en su regreso a la actividad y es que dos días antes de su cartelera de martes, la primera en tiempos de pandemia, la boxeadora Mikaela Mayer fue diagnosticada con Covid-19.
Todo estaba listo. Este martes, Top Rank regresaría a lo grande con una cartelera en Las Vegas, la primera en tiempos de pandemia, que presentará como combates estelares el cara a cara entre Shakur Stevenson y Felix Caraballo, además del combate entre Mikaela Mayer y Helen Joseph.
Sin embargo, este domingo por la noche se confirmó que los estudios realizados de Mikaela Mayer, boxeadora estadounidense de 29 años, dieron positivo en Covid-19, por lo que esta no podrá ser parte de la velada y obligará a reestructurar.
"Fue una sorpresa. Soy asintomática y estoy en cuarentena en un lugar seguro de acuerdo a las pautas recomendadas. El resto de mi equipo dio negativo y todos están en buen estado de salud", escribió la peleadora en su cuenta de Instagram.
I am heartbroken to report that I will no longer be fighting on Tuesday’s Top Rank card due to a positive result in my COVID-19 test yesterday. It came as a complete surprise. I am currently asymptomatic and am quarantining at an off-site location per recommended guidelines. The rest of my team tested negative and they are all in good health. I was really looking forward to bringing back boxing for all of you and I’m disappointed for myself, my team, my supporters and for my opponent, Helen Joseph, who worked just as hard to be here this week and put on a show for everyone. After two hard back-to-back camps, not being able to step in to the ring both times, you can imagine how disappointed I am. However, these protocols were put into place for a reason and it's more important to care about the health and well being of my team and the people at this event. So I am complying with the rules set forth by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and Top Rank to keep everyone safe. I will just have to take a quick break but I will be in the ring soon. I appreciate all the love and support. Please tune in to ESPN on Tuesday night and support the card and all of the fighters. Boxing is back and I'll be back.���� #boxing
Y agregó: “Tenía muchas ganas de traer de vuelta boxeo para todos ustedes y estoy decepcionada por mí, mi equipo, mis seguidores y por mi oponente, Helen Joseph, que trabajó tan duro para estar aquí esta semana y dar un gran espectáculo para todo el mundo”.
La pelea de Mayer estaba programada a 10 asaltos. El show del martes estará encabezado por la pelea entre el invicto campeón de peso pluma de la OMB y el olímpico estadounidense Shakur Stevenson contra Félix Caraballo de Puerto Rico.
