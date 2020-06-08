arrow_downward
menu
arrow_drop_down
search
sports_soccer AGENDA

ARGENTINA

COLOMBIA

MÉXICO

ESTADOS UNIDOS

PERÚ

EUROPA

CONCACAF

CONMEBOL

OTROS DEPORTES

MÁS

ALGO
ICONOS
search
close
Malas noticias en la vuelta de Top Rank por un positivo de Covid-19

Otros Boxeo

Malas noticias en la vuelta de Top Rank por un positivo de Covid-19

Top Rank no podría haber recibido peores noticias en su regreso a la actividad y es que dos días antes de su cartelera de martes, la primera en tiempos de pandemia, la boxeadora Mikaela Mayer fue diagnosticada con Covid-19.

Bolavip
Redacción BolaVip

Malas noticias en la vuelta de Top Rank por un positivo de Covid-19

Malas noticias en la vuelta de Top Rank por un positivo de Covid-19

Todo estaba listo. Este martes, Top Rank regresaría a lo grande con una cartelera en Las Vegas, la primera en tiempos de pandemia, que presentará como combates estelares el cara a cara entre Shakur Stevenson y Felix Caraballo, además del combate entre Mikaela Mayer y Helen Joseph.

 

Sin embargo, este domingo por la noche se confirmó que los estudios realizados de Mikaela Mayer, boxeadora estadounidense de 29 años, dieron positivo en Covid-19, por lo que esta no podrá ser parte de la velada y obligará a reestructurar.

"Fue una sorpresa. Soy asintomática y estoy en cuarentena en un lugar seguro de acuerdo a las pautas recomendadas. El resto de mi equipo dio negativo y todos están en buen estado de salud", escribió la peleadora en su cuenta de Instagram.

Y agregó: “Tenía muchas ganas de traer de vuelta boxeo para todos ustedes y estoy decepcionada por mí, mi equipo, mis seguidores y por mi oponente, Helen Joseph, que trabajó tan duro para estar aquí esta semana y dar un gran espectáculo para todo el mundo”.

La pelea de Mayer estaba programada a 10 asaltos. El show del martes estará encabezado por la pelea entre el invicto campeón de peso pluma de la OMB y el olímpico estadounidense Shakur Stevenson contra Félix Caraballo de Puerto Rico.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Highlight from @mma_watch_official #mikaelamayer #boxing #quarantine #end ���� #getmebackinthering @toprank

Una publicación compartida por MIKAELA MAYER (@mikaelamayer) el

Temas:

  • Boxeo
  • Mikaela Mayer
  • Top Rank

Lee También

Boxeo

Malas noticias en la vuelta de Top Rank por un positivo de Covid-19
Boxeo

La trilogía entre Tyson Fury y Deontay Wilder tendría lugar en tierras exóticas
Boxeo

El entrenador de Gallo Estrada ya le eligió rival post Chocolatito
Boxeo

El lema que motiva al Canelo Álvarez antes de su próxima pelea


null

El técnico de Atalanta confirmó que tenía coronavirus en el partido ante Vale...

 null

Valverde revela que tiene sed de revancha y quiere volver a enfrentar al Manc...

Comentarios

Calendario Partidos



sumate

Recibe las últimas noticias en tu casilla de E-mail

Registrarse implica aceptar los Términos y Condiciones