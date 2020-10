No habrá Fury vs Wilder y Bob Arum ya maneja cinco nuevos candidatos para pelear contra el campeón del CMB

�� Bob Arum has stated that Tyson Fury’s UK homecoming opponent on Dec 5th will be one of the five heavyweights in the WBC top 15 rankings who are currently available: [@Boxing_Social]



1️⃣ Efe Ajagba

2️⃣ Oscar Rivas

3️⃣ Agit Kabayel

4️⃣ Charles Martin

5️⃣ Michael Hunter