Tyson Fury y Anthony Joshua por primera vez tienen fecha prevista para enfrentarse

‼️ Bob Arum has confirmed their plan is now for Tyson Fury to fight in the UK in Dec, then face Anthony Joshua in April or May 2021. When asked about Deontay Wilder's rematch clause, Arum said the only thing that can prevent Fury vs AJ is a loss in Dec. [@talkSPORT Fight Night] pic.twitter.com/rJUGDhR0GP